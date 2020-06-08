PG,amp;E leaves San Francisco after 115 years; Headquarters move to Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation announced Monday that it will leave its headquarters in San Francisco, established more than 100 years ago, and move across the bay to Oakland.

PG,amp;E says the relocation is part of ongoing efforts to reinvent itself after a series of lethal wildfires attributed to its equipment and to help cut costs amid its bankruptcy plans.

PG,amp;E expects the move to begin in 2022 and says it will ask the California Public Utilities Commission to return the net profit from the future sale of its 1920-era building complex at 77 Beale St. and 245 Market St. in San Francisco to their clients. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The company will move to the Kaiser Center's 28-story office tower at Lake Merritt in Oakland. The company says it envisions "better and more efficient use of space,quot; with more flexibility to place workspaces in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our new Oakland headquarters will be significantly more profitable, better tailored to the needs of our business and is a critical part of meeting our commitment to operate in a fiscally responsible manner that enables us to achieve our operational and safety objectives," he said. Incoming Acting CEO Bill Smith in a prepared statement, "The savings from lower headquarters costs will tangibly benefit our clients financially. The move will also bring our employees together in new and better ways in serving our clients."

PG,amp;E is purging most of its board of directors to start with a mostly clean slate when it emerges from a bankruptcy case caused by deadly forest fires in northern California caused by the neglected utility utility's power grid.

The board's departures include CEO Bill Johnson, who recently revealed his plan to turn in the reins after just 14 months on the job.

The company filed for bankruptcy two months in November 2018 in the Camp Fire in Butte County, which killed 85 people, the latest in a series of Northern California wildfires attributed to PG,amp;E. The bankruptcy plan has yet to be approved by a judge.

“PG,amp;E has been a constant partner for decades for the Oakland Chamber, as well as many other civic and community organizations. Her commitment to "The Town,quot; is profound, and we applaud her decision to go to Oakland, "said Barbara Leslie, President and CEO of the Oakland Metro Chamber.

“We are delighted to hear that PG,amp;E will join us here in Oakland. We need strong corporate partners to help advance our mission, and we have every confidence that PG,amp;E will continue to do that as a member of our community, "said Regina Jackson, President and CEO of the East Oakland Youth Development Center.