Petition for nail salons to reopen their businesses statewide – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Beauty salon owners protested in Westminster on Monday, demanding that their stores reopen in the state.

The protesters, who were part of the Nailing It For America organization, gathered at the Asian Garden Mall in Little Saigon to urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to extend the guidelines that have allowed the reopening of other businesses.

According to the state's initial roadmap for the recovery plan, beauty salons were classified as "highest risk environments," along with gyms, hair salons, and movie theaters, included in Stage 3 of the plan.

The state released a press release on Friday placing beauty salons in the same category of sports and children's weddings as meetings.

Christie Nguyen, co-founder of Nailing It For America, said nail shops face a delay that is putting pressure on their businesses and livelihoods, despite being prepared to take safety precautions.

"From the beginning, and before COVID-19, we have been prepared regarding (personal protective equipment), and now we buy shields, we buy masks and the abundance of caution we are taking," said Nguyen. "We feel this is our time to reopen, and we don't know why we couldn't."

Newsom said last month that the community broadcast in California started at a beauty salon, but Nguyen said state public health authorities told them it couldn't be proven.

Some beauty salon owners said the comment could promote further discrimination against Asians during this pandemic.

Newsom spokesman Jesse Melgar said in a statement: "The Newsom administration continues to collaborate with stakeholders in the nail salon industry to gather feedback and engage in constructive dialogue on the reopening, with a focus on health. and Safety. We remain committed to keeping the lines of communication open as we seek to modify our Stay at Home order. "

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who also serves as president of the California State Association of Counties, said she believes beauty salons will get approval to reopen soon.

