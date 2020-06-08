Pete Davidson admits that suicidal thoughts "got pretty scary" before finding the right treatments

WENN

During an interview with & # 39; CBS Sunday Morning & # 39 ;, the newspaper & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; also credits the semi-autobiographical film & # 39; The King of Staten Island & # 39; for helping him heal.

Pete davidson he came close to killing himself during a dark period of his life. More than a year after expressing his concern for his well-being through a troubling Instagram post, the cast member of "Saturday night live"He opened up about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, admitting that he nearly hurt himself.

The 26-year-old sat with "CBS Sunday Morning"for a new interview about his semi-autobiographical film"The King of Staten IslandDuring the session broadcast on Sunday, June 7, the subject of his 2018 suicide scare was discussed, which led him to confess: "I got as close as possible. I mean, simply, how to test the waters. "

Talking more about his battle with mental health issues, the former fiancé of Ariana Grande He went on to say, "Until I got to know the right treatments and got to know the right doctors and did all the work you need to do to keep from feeling like this, it got pretty dark and scary."

During the interview, Davidson also acknowledged that a particular scene in his next movie happened in real life. Referring to the scene where he drove with his eyes closed, he said, "That's true. I used to." He added: "That's horrible to say. But yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road, usually at night. And I drove without a seat belt."

When discussing the Judd ApatowDirected by the comedian himself, the comedian credited him for helping him accept the loss of his firefighter father in a September 11 terror attack. Claiming that the work he did for the film was a "cleanup" for him, he explained, "I feel like I have to talk about it in the best possible way for my story to come to light. I feel like I could now quit. Come on."

Davidson made many worry about his well-being in mid-December 2018 after he wrote on Instagram: "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore." In the deleted post, he added, "I'm doing my best to stay here for you, but I really don't know how much longer I can last. All I've tried to do is help people. Just remember I told you so."

The comedian's alarming post quickly caught the attention of his famous friends, including Jon Cryer, Kelly machine gun and Kid Cudi, who responded with positive messages. He also had his former Grande tweet a series of posts, telling him that "he wouldn't go anywhere if he needs someone or something." Cryer then informed fans that Davidson was safe and justified it.