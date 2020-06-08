Personal mobility machine doesn't need help at Tokyo airport

TOKYO – An autonomous mobility system that works like a wheelchair without being pushed by slides through a Tokyo airport to help with social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The personal mobility machine accommodates one person and works on its own without crashing, even when people jump unexpectedly, for about 600 meters (660 yards) on a pre-programmed route at Haneda International Airport, WHILL, the company said behind of technology. Monday.

WHILL Chief Executive Satoshi Sugie said robotics and autonomous driving technology that reduce the need for human labor are a good combination for these times of "living with,quot; the coronavirus.

"We are rapidly developing our business to help restore a world where people can enjoy moving with ease," he told The Associated Press.

The journey takes only a few minutes, from the security clearance to the gate at a maximum speed of 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) per hour. But there is high hope that the technology, which uses sensors and cameras, can help in other places, such as hospitals, parks and shopping centers. Labor shortages are a problem in Japan, as well as in other nations.

The tests have been conducted at various airports since last year, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and the company hopes to present it at airports around the world.

The person at the machine can start or stop it through a tablet controller. It runs on lithium-ion batteries and automatically returns to where it started.

Anyone needing help walking long distances can use it at Terminal One in Haneda, for what is known as that "last mile mobility," according to WHILL, based in Yokohama, Japan.

Although vacuum cleaners, machines that carry things, and talking robots are already moving around in airports and elsewhere, autonomously functioning personal mobility is still relatively rare in public places.

