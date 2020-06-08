Pasadena Police End "Carotid Block,quot; Blocking Blood Flow – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Pasadena Police Department said it will no longer use carotid restraint control while making arrests.

The department announced Sunday that it discontinued the technique of pressing on the sides of a person's neck, which can cut off blood flow to the brain.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered the end of carotid retention training at the state police program after the death of George Floyd, who died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. during an arrest.

Pasadena police said in a tweet that they would begin "exploring alternative techniques and options for encountering dangerous and violent suspects."

Effective immediately, Chief John Perez has suspended the use of Carotid Restraint Control by all PPD personnel. ⁣⁣⁣

The Minneapolis City Council announced Friday that police officers will no longer be allowed to wear chokes or neck restraints.