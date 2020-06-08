Paramount Announces "Selma,quot; Film to Be Available for Free on All Digital Broadcast Platforms – Up News Info Los Angeles

Ava DuVernay's powerful movie "Selma,quot; made waves as one of the best movies of the year in 2014 and now Paramount Pictures offers the movie for free rental on all digital platforms during the month of June.

The film was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2014 and tells the story of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led Selma's three-month tenure to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, to ensure equality for voting rights for all African Americans.

Happy to share: Paramount Pictures offers SELMA for free rental on all US digital platforms. USA For June, starting today. We have to understand where we have been to strategize where we are going. History helps us create the plan. Ahead. @SelmaMovie. https://t.co/mxhGpfQeIP – Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 5, 2020

"We hope this little gesture will encourage people across the country to examine our nation's history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society." The key message of Selma It is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965, ”Paramount said in a statement last Friday.

The film will be available for free until the end of June and stars David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Tessa Thompson, Andre Holland Oprah Winfrey.