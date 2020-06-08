Pacers star Victor Oladipo: Modern resources can create racial progress & # 39; that no one has seen before & # 39;

On a social media platform known as Facebook Live, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo spoke via the World Wide Web to an audience watching on phones, tablets, and personal computers across the state of Kentucky and beyond . The astonishing technological progress made over the past three decades, and his ability to influence similar progress with civil rights, led him to say this:

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Malcolm, Rosa Parks, and even Harriet Tubman back then, didn't have the resources we have right now. They did everything they could to affect change. Now I can sit at the table with my white friends. Now I can go down the street to a restaurant with my white friends. I can use the same bathroom as my white friends. I can go on a trip with my white friends and nobody thinks it's strange or not normal. They didn't have the resources we have, and they encouraged that big change.

"So now it is our turn to see, with the resources we have … together, we can affect the change that only they could dream of." We can affect the change with which Martin Luther King had a dream. We can make changes that no one has seen before. We really have the power to do that. And if there are people out there who don't think that, well, then, you're a fool. Plain and simple.

Oladipo appeared in a Monday morning broadcast of John Calipari's Facebook live show "Coffee with Cal,quot; that primarily discussed civil rights protests launched by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, including leading on second-degree murder charges. against former officer Derek Chauvin and the "aid and instigation,quot; charges against three officers who observed or assisted while Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Calipari's panel for the hour-long discussion included Harvard coach Tommy Amaker, former Wildcats center Reid Travis and Arizona State defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis, with ESPN's Jordan Cornette hosting. They all made essential points about the need for progress in American race relations.

Oladipo, whom Cornette asked how he could help ensure that widespread support for Black Lives Matter becomes a "movement, not a moment," responded by saying that it is important to understand the recent positive response, which we have all seen from citizens. , leagues, corporations, governments, must continue.

"This is just the beginning. At the end of the day, it takes time to do something powerful. It takes time to do something great," said Oladipo. "Just think about where we are when it comes to segregation; 400 years have passed. And things If you really look at the grand scheme of things, things are better than they were back then, but they are still not resolved.

"It took 400 years to do it, and it will take longer than this pandemic to solve the problem." Our generation has to lead that. "

When Cornette suggested to Amaker that what he is seeing reflected in the protests "feels different, more unified," the coach responded by saying he sees a real opportunity for progress.

"I have found it very ironic that it is the year 2020, and for me 2020 means clear vision or perhaps perfect vision," Amaker said. "We are seeing all of this through clear vision, not anything that is clouded, and I think part of that is really due to the pandemic." As horrible as it has been for our world, our country and communities of color, specifically, it has allowed us to pause.

“We clearly see that this is a problem. We clearly see who wants to support him is more diverse, which excites me and I am just happy to see him. The protesters and the people they support come from different backgrounds and of different colors, shapes, races and religions. It is wonderful to see it.

"I think we have the opportunity for a breakthrough. Will it heal and fix everything? I do not know about that. But I do think we can move in a direction that we will be very proud to look back on right now. "

Lewis said that even as a black man he felt he lived in an ivory tower while coaching the Bengals in Cincinnati for 15 years, from 2003 to 2018.

"If something should happen, if someone stops me, the dishes will run and they already know who I am when they walk," Lewis said. "And my son said this to me once, and it didn't resonate. But he does it now. The last year and a half … when your dishes run, they don't know who you are. It just happened to me a week and a half ago. It's a feeling different. Then we have to understand.

“We as coaches have to have influence. … There still has to be an element of respect. We cannot forget that. Because these people who work in law enforcement are not 100 percent bad. We know. But we have to understand that we must impose the respect that we all deserve. "