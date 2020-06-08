Orange County reports 113 new coronavirus cases totaling more than 7,500 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County officials reported 113 additional cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 7,527 cases as the number of deaths remained at 177.

The number of people hospitalized dropped from 297 on Sunday to 291 on Monday, and the number of patients in intensive care increased from 129 to 135.

As of Monday, 161,547 people had been evaluated and 3,326 had recovered.

Of all the cities in Orange County, Santa Ana has the highest number of cases with 1,488, followed by Anaheim with 1,331 cases. Many of the cases in both cities are linked to skilled nursing facilities.

According to health officials, 85 of the deaths in the county involved residents of skilled nursing facilities. The HCA has reported outbreaks in 26 qualified nursing homes.

As of Friday, 893 residents of qualified nursing home facilities had contracted COVID-19 and 442 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

Last week,