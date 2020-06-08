OnePlus Z specs, price, and release date may have leaked

The specs of the more affordable OnePlus Z phone have been leaked by two different sources, but have yet to be confirmed.

The cheapest version of OnePlus 8 is supposed to be released in mid-July and could cost around $ 330 in India.

OnePlus has yet to announce launch plans for its next affordable smartphone.

OnePlus introduced two new smartphones a couple of months ago, but the OnePlus 8 series never received the Lite version that was rumored to have been even cheaper than the $ 699 basic OnePlus 8 model. However, there is more talk than says the most affordable Lite model will be released soon. The phone is known as OnePlus Z in leaks, and we recently told you that the phone could have the same processor as the Pixel 5. That's the mid-range Snapdragon 765 that comes with a built-in 5G modem and will power a variety of more Android devices. affordable this year. An alleged OnePlus Z spec sheet leaked, revealing more hardware details about the rumored OnePlus device. Separately, a OnePlus survey lists an almost identical spec sheet, providing a suggested entry price for India.

A new collective of India Filters shared a screenshot that lists OnePlus Z specs and its release date, before removing it (via SlashLeaks)

It's unclear why the information was removed, but the specs make perfect sense for this particular type of device. If this leak is accurate, the OnePlus Z will feature a 6.5-inch Samsung AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G, 8GB or 12GB RAM support, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast cable charge, and Android 10.

On the camera side, the phone will offer a triple-lens camera system with a 48-megapixel main lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 13-megapixel telephoto lens. A 16 megapixel selfie camera will traverse the screen. The phone is supposed to be released on July 14, according to the previous leak.

The only missing OnePlus Z detail from the leaked spreadsheet is the price. But that's the kind of detail that will inevitably come up long before the phone hits stores. And we hope that the OnePlus Z is much better than the next Pixel 5.

The tweet may have been removed, but the specs are in line with expectations for a more affordable variation of the OnePlus 8 when it comes to processor, RAM, and storage choice. We would also expect OnePlus to use the same screen design for OnePlus Z and to have a triple-lens camera on the back. Fast cable charging should also be in the picture, as well as 5G bracket.

Separately, a OnePLus survey asked users how likely they would be to buy a device with a phone with nearly the same specifications for Rs 24,990 ($ 331). The survey indicates that the screen would support a 90Hz refresh rate and feature a built-in fingerprint sensor. The battery would be slightly larger at 4,300 mAh, and the three camera sensors on the back will have different resolutions.

A well-known leaker said on Twitter that the leaked specifications in the spreadsheet and survey are not correct, without providing corrections.

As for the rumored release date, OnePLus CEO Pete Lau visited Twitter to announce that a "smarter TV,quot; with a "smarter price,quot; will arrive in India on July 2.

If OnePlus is hosting a press event in early July, then that's where it could unveil the OnePlus Z. The mid-range phone is likely to target India first, as well as other emerging markets. Android Central He reports that the phone will be released in India on July 10, according to a "trusted source within the company."

OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.