Oakland artists respond with massive Black Lives Matter mural, tribute to Breonna Taylor – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A three-block Black Lives Matter mural was one of the works of art that appeared in downtown Oakland over the weekend, amid continued calls for justice for George Floyd and to end police brutality.

Painted in large bright yellow letters, the message was painted along 15th Street and Broadway near City Hall.

Mayor Libby Schaaf posted on Instagram thanking volunteers for painting the mural.

Oakland mural is similar to one commissioned by the Mayor of Washington, DC which was recently painted on Pennsylvania Avenue leading to the White House, an art installation that's even visible from space.

It was a long time coming, but I know. I know, the change will come. pic.twitter.com/oBRVbtTruY – Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Nearby, the artists also worked on a mural honoring Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police earlier this year in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor, who would have turned 27 last week, was killed when police stormed her apartment and shot her eight times while in her bed. Officers were investigating a drug operation in a home away from Taylor's.

The artists said they spent 27 hours creating the mural in his honor.

"We really feel that many of the black women who have been killed by the police have not excelled as much," said Rozz Nash of the People's Conservatory. "We want to make sure that we are talking about our black men, our black women, our black trans women, our black trans men, we want to make sure that we are talking about all those lives equally."

The mural in Taylor's honor was painted by artists and volunteers from the People's Conservatory, an Oakland-based organization that offers youth art programs that promote cultural awareness and social change.