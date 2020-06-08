North Mpls. Neighbors taking time to recharge for days – Up News Info

After nearly two weeks of frustration, heart ache, and reflection, Minneapolis' northern neighbors are taking a moment to recharge in the coming days.

Fighting for justice and equity in the wake of George Floyd's death is necessary work, but it is also exhausting.

Today in Bethune Park, Minnesota residents running this race, which is a marathon, not a sprint, took time to recharge and recover in the coming days.

"Hope is an important factor with everything that is happening here, because not only are we doing something today, but we need to have a boost and continue like this," said one of the organizers.

This Sunday's cookout is an opportunity to step back and practice a little self-care.

"Mental health is always important, but especially at this moment I think that people are responding to these crises in various ways and we are feeling it in our bodies and in our minds and it is very important to pay attention to those things," said the worker. social Sara Wagner

At this event, there were also professionals on-site to help with support for mental and emotional health, financial health, and legal health.

Organizers also provided links to help people connect with therapists and mental health professionals, and to help remove the stigma behind seeking that support.

For a complete list of mental health resources, click here and scroll down to "Mental Health Resources."