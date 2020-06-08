"Non-Warrior Guardians,quot;: How Crime Dropped When New Jersey City Dismantled Police Department – Up News Info

– Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender says she wants to replace the current department with a new transformative model of public safety.

Actually, it has already happened in the United States, most recently in Camden, New Jersey.

Just south of Philadelphia, Camden, NJ, is a city of 77,000 residents, a fifth the size of Minneapolis. In 2013, it had one of the highest murder rates in the country.

Seven years ago, the city dismantled the entire police department, beginning a community policing approach. The city and the tone has changed. Retired boss Scott Thompson helped start the new program.

"The organization we created from was one in which a culture from day one was that our officers would be guardians and not warriors," Thompson said.

The department did not hire, then hired most of the veteran officers, and then 150 new officers: 50% of the officers are now minorities.

Officer Virginia Matias is one of the hired officers.

"When I was a kid I didn't have any of that with police officers," Matias said.

The new force has more officers on the streets outside their cars, mostly talking and listening. They go through de-escalation training, as in situations like this, they are trained to use their words, and weapons are the last resort.

"Not everyone can be scaled back, but if we can get them to think morally, to act ethically, most of the time, those deadly encounters of force can be avoided," said Lt. Kevin Lutz.

After the department changed its techniques, the shootings and murders decreased by 50% in two years. Officers remind others that success is never easy to achieve.

"You will have to fight and scrap and gain the trust of the community," Camden Police Sgt. Raphael Thornton said.

Dismantling the police department in Minneapolis could be difficult. The mayor said he is against it and may require a vote across the city.

At this time, city statute requires the city to have a police force. The Council is expected to discuss the issue on Friday.

