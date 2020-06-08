Nokia's broadband business grew as networks of pandemic pressures – Latest News

Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia is seeing an increase in orders as its broadband customers compete to upgrade networks to meet increased user demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, a company executive said.

Many customers had planned to grow their network by 30% to 40% in the coming years assuming similar growth in traffic, but COVID-19 brought that traffic growth overnight, Sandy Motley, president, told Reuters. from Nokia fixed networks.

"Customers will need to accelerate growth that they had planned in the future, and we've seen customers who are already talking to us about that," he said, adding that fixed-network orders increased 22% in the first quarter.

Nokia boosted its fixed line networking business with the 2016 purchase of Alcatel-Lucent in a € 15.6 billion ($ 17 billion) deal. The unit's revenue fell 18% yoy in the first quarter and 5% between 2018 and 2019, but Motley said the decline was due to business cycles.

"We have seen some updates from our customers … but we believe that much of this unit will be more in the medium and long term," said Motley.

The European Commission has proposed that by 2025 all European households, rural or urban, have access to networks that offer download speeds of at least 100 MBps.

It takes time to build a new fixed network as fiber cabling installation cannot be done overnight, Stefaan Vanhastel, CTO of Nokia's fixed network business, told Reuters.

"We certainly see that operators are beginning to consider accelerating fiber deployments," he said.

Fixed broadband carries around 90% of all Internet traffic in Europe, according to a report by research firm Analysys Mason.

In 2019, Nokia's fixed access business totaled around 10% of commercial sales from the company's main networks, with mobile access accounting for 64%.

