Noel Clarke Tweets Email mistaking him for another black actor – Up News Info

Bulletproof and Star Trek Into Darkness actor Noel Clarke was among the most vocal British actors on social media during the Black Lives Matter protests, pointing out that racism It is "prevalent in the UK" and "is not just a problem for the United States."

The BAFTA-winning actor and producer, who runs the hit production firm Unstoppable Entertainment, has tweeted multiple anecdotes in recent days about being mistaken for a delivery man, a maintenance worker and another actor.

Over the weekend, Clarke tweeted an email from a "high-profile agent" mistaking him for an actor on the Netflix series. Top boy, whose cast includes black actors Ashley Walters and Micheal Ward.

The email says, "Late. I just wanted to say how good the new Top Boy series was. It's not my 'thing', but it was wonderful to tell the story of marginalization and fighting. You weren't bad either. I hope that everything is okay."

Clarke did not reveal the identity of the agent, despite some commentators asking him to do so. He noted that the rep has been in the industry for a long time and has met him "several" times.

The tweet caused the disbelief of many other actors and professionals in the industry.

This is an email from a senior agent who compliments me. They've been in business as long as I have. We have met several times. I have worked with your clients. They have access to all industrial and professional information. And yet… Say when you see it. pic.twitter.com/1ZfKmz2Gec – Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) June 6, 2020

Oi, I'm too angry. I was going to respond by saying that this reminds me of when a Drama school teacher used to confuse me and @RemmieMilner for each other every day, but remember all the white kids 👀 but then of course I remembered countless other times that this has happened. – Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) June 7, 2020

It just gets worse and worse 🙄🙄🤬 – Percelle Ascott (@PercelleAscott) June 6, 2020

FFS. Idiots 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️. I would love to have seen your answer, which I know will have been excellent. – Victor Jenkins (@verbalictor) June 6, 2020

Damn hell … It reminds me when OK magazine printed a picture of Kano in a story about you, that was crazy. – James Moran (@jamesmoran) June 6, 2020

An agent I spoke to today about Clarke's tweet told me: "There are a lot of things like this in UK agencies." The sector has struggled to diversify, and there are only a handful of film noir and television agents in the business.

Clarke also posted about being mistaken for a delivery driver last week when he came to dub for a new project, and 10 days ago the actor talked about the impossibility of including his image on the poster for the hit UK comedy. Fisherman's friends. He is one of the seven actors credited above the title on the poster, and arguably the most famous, but he is the only actor whose image does not appear. The tweet has received likes over 23k times.