Noel Clarke criticizes the top agent for mistaking him for another black actor

However, the & # 39; bulletproof actor & # 39; He fails to expose the agent who sent him a casually racist email, saying that he already had a private conversation with the agent and had no interest in taking him further.

British actor Noel Clarke He has called an unidentified entertainment agent for sending the "Bulletproof" star a casually racist email.

The 44-year-old man, who is also a prolific writer / producer, took to Twitter on Saturday June 6 to share a screenshot of the message in question, but was unable to identify the sender.

"This is an email from a senior agent who compliments me," he wrote. "They have been in business as long as I have. We have met several times. I have worked with their clients. They have access to all professional and industrial information. And yet … Tell them when you see it."

The email said, "Late. I just wanted to say how good the new 'Top Boy' series was. It wasn't my 'thing', but it was wonderful to tell the story of marginalization and struggle. You weren't bad either … I hope everyone is fine. "

Clarke, whose parents are from Trinidad, has never appeared in the hit Netflix series "Top Boy," about drug gang wars in London, which she stars in. Ashley Walters and Kane & # 39; Kano & # 39; Robinson, both blacks.

Instead, he stars opposite his friend Walters, also a very successful writer / producer with his own production company, on a completely different television show, "Bulletproof," in which the two play undercover cops in London.

Clarke's followers quickly responded to both the tone of the email and the misidentification case, encouraging Noel to "name and shame" the person in light of current global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder. from The African American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota last month.

Another fan suggested that the agent could have written, "I saw the boy upstairs, not my bag. The black guy was good, I think it's you because they all look the same. I'm just sending an email, so I can say that I did my part for BLM, will you? " be my 'I can't be racist, I have a black friend card' (sic) ".

But Clarke insisted that he had already broached the matter in a private conversation with the agent and had no interest in taking it further. "I've already acted on it," he explained. "I solved it when it happened. It's done. Not all of them have to be publicly canceled."

He added that if he had revealed the person's name, his career "would be over."