Niecy Nash says police criticized her son for a rolling stop

Niecy Nash is speaking out loud.

In an interview with Hollywood reporter, the Reindeer 911 Star spoke about her family's experiences with police brutality and told the publication that her son Dominic Nash He was recently criticized by the police for "a rolling stop."

"My son stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they put an electric gun to stop him," he recalled, after explaining that she is a "king f disaster,quot; in light of the events that have unfolded in the wake in the wake. of George FloydDeath. "And then he proceeded to interrogate him and ask, 'Have you got a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you did, how did you pay for this car? Because it's a 2020."

Nash continued: "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he owned it. They don't know if he had a rich mother. But what they probably felt was how this young black boy gets a car that I don't even have. And we are in a position to make you suffer for him. "