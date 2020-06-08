Niecy Nash says police criticized her son for a rolling stop

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Niecy Nash is speaking out loud.
In an interview with Hollywood reporter, the Reindeer 911 Star spoke about her family's experiences with police brutality and told the publication that her son Dominic Nash He was recently criticized by the police for "a rolling stop."
"My son stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they put an electric gun to stop him," he recalled, after explaining that she is a "king f disaster,quot; in light of the events that have unfolded in the wake in the wake. of George FloydDeath. "And then he proceeded to interrogate him and ask, 'Have you got a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you did, how did you pay for this car? Because it's a 2020."
Nash continued: "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he owned it. They don't know if he had a rich mother. But what they probably felt was how this young black boy gets a car that I don't even have. And we are in a position to make you suffer for him. "
When asked for comment, the Los Angeles police informed E! News that they were unaware of the incident Nash described and were unaware of his presence. THR interview.
Before Floyd's death, the Claws Star said she always told her son to "just comply,quot; with the police, noting that the way Floyd died had left her searching for answers.
"So while I get phone calls where people say, 'What can whites do? What can non-blacks do? "I'm trying to figure out what to say to my own son," Nash said. "He used to say, if you just meet, he gets home, and if a mistake happened, we'll fix it later. But now we saw a murder on national television when George Floyd was killed. I don't know why he did. He was handcuffed. He was in the ground with your hands behind your back. So I don't even know. "
She added: "People are calling me and asking me to tell them something. And I'm trying to figure out what to say to mine."
Drawing similarities with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Nash later said: "People who say be at peace, stay at peace? That was all Martin Luther King defended and he was assassinated anyway. Stay at peace, stay at peace in a country that has only taught you that you get what you want by lifting. "
As for how those seeking to become allies can help, Nash emphasized that finding ways to act should not fall on the shoulders of the black community. "It is not the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do and how to correct the error," he explained. "So my suggestion is that you need to ask non-black people what they can do. Are they fighting for equal pay? When they come to these sets, do they make people feel welcome? How do they move in these scripts and When are they seen? How are people represented?
She continued: "Don't call one more black person and ask them nothing about anything. You call whites and ask them what they could do because blacks, by definition, cannot be racist because they are not us. In power."
Nash also told the media that she and her colleagues have teamed up to show their support for Floyd. "For the cast of Reindeer 911, we play clumsy cops on TV, but in real life, we get together like a cast and donate $ 10,000 for George Floyd's funeral, "he shared." It is important to know that even in our art, we have humanity. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."