Niecy Nash claims to be a & # 39; F ** king Wreck & # 39; after the police & # 39; threw a Taser & # 39; about your son

WENN / Avalon

Weighing the ongoing movement against police brutality as a black mother, the & # 39; Mrs. The American star emphasizes that "it is not the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do."

Up News Info –

Racial injustice has struck too close to home for Niecy Nash. Sharing his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement brought about by the tragic death of George Floyd by a white officer, Flo Kennedy of "Mrs. America"He spoke of a recent incident with the police that happened to his son Dominic Nash.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Claws"Star explained the reason why she is" wrecked by the king "amid continued tension caused by police brutality." My son was stopped leaving my house last Sunday, "he said." And they put a laser pistol to roll. stop. And then she proceeded to question him and ask, 'You're wearing a T-Mobile shirt. You work there? Because if you do, how did you pay for this car? Because this is 2020. & # 39; "

"They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he owned it. They don't know if he had a rich mother," said the 50-year-old actress. "But what they probably felt was: 'How did this young black man get a car that I don't even have?' And we're willing to make you suffer for it."

During the chat, the former "Reno 911!"The actress noted that she used to advise her son to comply with the police when dealing with them. However, Floyd's death caused her to lose her balance." As I get phone calls where people say, 'What can whites do? What can non-blacks do? I'm trying to figure out what to say to my own son, "he admitted.

"He used to say, if you just meet, come home, and if a mistake happened, we'll fix it later. But now we saw a murder on national television when George Floyd was killed. I don't know why he did. He was handcuffed. He was in the ground with your hands behind your back, "he added. "So I don't even know. People call me and ask me to tell them something. And I'm trying to figure out what to say to mine."

Nash, however, is certain of one thing amidst this civil unrest. "It is not the responsibility of the oppressed to tell the oppressor what to do and how to correct the error," he said. "So my suggestion is that you need to ask non-black people what they can do. Are they fighting for equal pay? When they come to these sets, do they make people feel welcome? How do they move in these scripts and When are they seen? How are people represented?

"Don't call one more black person and ask them nothing about anything. You call whites and ask them what they could do because blacks, by definition, cannot be racist because we are not the ones in power," the actress pointed out. "The people who say they are peaceful, that they remain peaceful? That was all Martin Luther King defended and was killed anyway."