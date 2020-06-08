New Zealand virus-free to end COVID restrictions, social distancing – Up News Info

New Zealand must end social distancing and all other national coronavirus restrictions starting tomorrow, the government announced. In doing so, the South Pacific nation with a population of approximately 5 million inhabitants becomes the largest market to eliminate COVID-19 transmission thus far.

Announcing today that there were no active coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "While we are in a safer and stronger position, there is still no easy way back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now lend itself to our economic reconstruction. "She added:" Now we can safely fill those planes, fill those buses and cafes we can also have a few more tables. " Ardern's strict outbreak has received global praise.

The change from midnight tonight, local time, to the so-called Level 1, also means that public and private events, retail and hospitality companies and all public transport will be able to resume operations without social distancing. There will be no limits on collection sizes. There has been no specific word on theaters, although they have been open for a few weeks and are expected to continue to reduce restrictions.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed that there will be no limit to the number of fans when Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa becomes the first professional sports competition in the world to see its teams play in front of fans again. National club competition begins on Sunday with fully open stadiums.

James Cameron and Jon Landau

@jonplandau on Instagram



However, the borders will remain closed to foreigners for now. However, a special waiver to enter the country was recently issued to 55 crew members who work in the Avatar Aftermath Director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau entered the country on Sunday, May 31 with Landau saying they would observe a 14-day period of isolation. (It is not yet clear how today's news may affect the New Zealand display industry's Health and Safety Standards and Protocols COVID-19, although Avatar 2 expected to work again shortly.)

Although there were some questions about why Avatar People received special permission, Reuters reports that Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford defended the decision saying that the border was only open to foreigners who were important to projects with "significant economic value." Other criteria include having a talent that cannot be fulfilled by a local and participating in a project that requires a lot of time, the New Zealand Herald celebrated. The New Zealand film industry is worth more than $ 2 billion a year and a six-month international production can create approximately 3,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the box office on the market has recently seen weekly growth. We are waiting for the full numbers of the frame that just passed, however last weekend it recorded a jump of 129% to $ 71K in the top 10 titles compared to the previous session. Festival photo The assistent, managed by Rialto Distribution, held the lead again this weekend, while the company says that Love sarah It was in second place since just before its launch on June 18. Other titles that have been high on the charts recently include Bait, Wide Blue Yonder, Sonic The Hedgehog and Finnish comedy Master cheng.

Quoting a report from Johns Hopkins University, the NZH He says New Zealand joins eight other states with no active COVID-19 cases, including Montenegro, Papau New Guinea, Seychelles, and Fiji. In total, since the first case reported on February 28, 1,154 kiwis contracted the virus and 22 died.