New Zealand defeats coronavirus when final COVID-19 patient recovers

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the country's last active case of COVID-19 has recovered, ending the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

New Zealand has now fallen to COVID-19 Alert Level 1, which means that large gatherings like concerts and sporting events can take place once again.

New Zealand reached this milestone with one of the fastest and strictest blocks in the world.

Last week, New York City reported zero COVID-19 confirmed deaths for the first time since March 12, just one day after the World Health Organization officially declared the new coronavirus outbreak. It was certainly a remarkable milestone, but a quick look at CDC's daily COVID-19 case reports shows that the US USA They are not far from the woods yet. On Saturday alone, 29,214 cases were reported across the country, and some of the states that reopened too quickly are starting to see big spikes in infections.

The news is in various shady tones across the world, but one country has done what might have seemed impossible just a few months ago. Over the weekend, the last active case of COVID-19 was recovered in New Zealand, and there are now zero people with the new coronavirus disease across the country.

There are some important caveats when it comes to New Zealand's miraculous triumph over the coronavirus. First of all, New Zealand is an island nation and therefore it was much easier to close its borders and cut off all travel until the country could control the situation. Furthermore, only 5 million people live in New Zealand, and the country does not rank very high in terms of population density. But without a robust action plan implemented soon after the pandemic declaration, New Zealand could never have achieved this lofty goal.

In total, New Zealand has reported 1,504 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

Today is an important milestone when we announce that the last active case of COVID-19 in New Zealand has recovered. ⁣

⁣

This means that there are now 0 active cases in New Zealand. ⁣

⁣

Thanks for staying home, playing it safe, and supporting those who fight the virus. 💛 pic.twitter.com/11VdRxflWd – Join for recovery (@ covid19nz) June 8, 2020

This is what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said about achievement (via Press room):

Our team of five million has slaughtered and accomplished a great deal in just under 11 weeks as the world reckoned on, and continues to count on, a virus that went from obscurity earlier in the year to a global pandemic that will endure, with second waves a constant reality. It has been 40 days since the last case of community transmission, 22 days since that person finished his self-isolation. And today I can announce that the Cabinet has agreed that we will now move to Level 1, so that our economy will reopen completely, and we will start almost immediately. We've been down to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 since midnight tonight.

Tier 1 is the lowest alert level (below the full Tier 4 crash in late March), allowing large gatherings like concerts and sports to get back online. Restaurants and public transportation will also be able to resume operations, and while New Zealanders are warned to stay smart and safe, for all intents and purposes, New Zealand has defeated (at least for now) the virus and may return to business However you want. usual.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a COVID-19 media update in Wellington, New Zealand Image Source: CHINE NOUVELLE / SIPA / Shutterstock