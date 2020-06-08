New Zealand declares coronavirus removed, lifting blockade

The crowds will gather again in New Zealand restaurants. The weddings will include as many hugs and guests as the happy couple wants, and even social distancing will not be necessary.
New Zealand has no active coronavirus cases and there are no new cases, officials said Monday, declaring that life could return to a normal form of a previous pandemic. Since the pandemic began, the country has reported 1,504 cases and 22 deaths nationwide, and has been widely praised for its strict approach to fighting the virus.
"While the work is not done, there is no denying that this is a milestone," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding: "Thank you, New Zealand."
The country of five million people is one of the few nations that appears to have eradicated the virus, at least for now. Iceland is another.
Ms. Ardern, who led an approach that she described as "go hard, go early,quot; – with a severe blockade that started in late March, said the country could now focus on economic recovery and boosting local businesses. He also noted that he "danced a little,quot; when he heard the news that the virus had been eliminated in the country.
"Retail has returned without limitation," he said. “Hospitality has returned without limitations; Public transportation and travel across the country are fully open. "
The country had already begun easing some of the initial measures first implemented on March 25 when it closed most of the businesses, closed schools, and required residents to stay home. At that time, the country outlined a four-stage plan to move toward an appearance of normality.
Those restrictions were lifted for the past five weeks, moving to Level 3 in April and then to Level 2 in mid-May. The move to Level 1 had been planned for June 22, but was brought forward when no new cases were reported. The restrictions were lifted at midnight on Monday.
Many have applauded the announcement, including Helen Clarke, a former New Zealand prime minister, who posted on Twitter: “Clear leadership and a committed public have produced this result. The principles of inclusion, resilience and sustainability should now guide recovery in New Zealand and around the world. "
However, the return to freedom of movement is not entirely complete. With the pandemic continuing elsewhere, the country's borders are still closed. Plans for a "travel bubble,quot; with Australia are underway, but progressing slowly.
Ms. Ardern also announced that QR codes would appear wherever people gather. He asked companies to remind people to scan the codes in the government contact tracking app to make any future outbreaks easier to track and isolate.
"This is a key new habit that we are asking all New Zealanders to adopt," he said.
Ms. Ardern has been praised internationally for her approach to the New Zealand outbreak, which was one of the strictest in the world. Her live video updates on Facebook, streamed from her own home, offered a relatable understanding of the impact of the coronavirus blockade on New Zealanders' lives, but a firm resolve to eradicate the disease from the country.
His focus focused on framing the nation's effort as one of cooperation, often referring to fellow New Zealanders as a "team of five million,quot; charged with staying healthy.
But despite his clear euphoria for reaching the goal of not having active cases, he urged vigilance as the country progresses.
"The virus will be in our world for some time," he said Monday. "We are confident that we have eliminated transmission of the virus for now, but elimination is not a point in time; it is a sustained effort."
Ms. Ardern noted that the last known patient treated at the hospital with Covid-19 was discharged 12 days ago.
"This is very good news for the person concerned, and it is also something that the rest of New Zealand can rejoice in," said Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, director general of health, he said in a statement.
While Dr. Bloomfield called the moment a "significant mark on our journey," he cautioned that "continued vigilance,quot; against the virus would be essential in the future.
Megan Specia contributed reporting.