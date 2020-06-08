New Zealand declares coronavirus removed, lifting blockade

The crowds will gather again in New Zealand restaurants. The weddings will include as many hugs and guests as the happy couple wants, and even social distancing will not be necessary.

New Zealand has no active coronavirus cases and there are no new cases, officials said Monday, declaring that life could return to a normal form of a previous pandemic. Since the pandemic began, the country has reported 1,504 cases and 22 deaths nationwide, and has been widely praised for its strict approach to fighting the virus.

"While the work is not done, there is no denying that this is a milestone," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding: "Thank you, New Zealand."

The country of five million people is one of the few nations that appears to have eradicated the virus, at least for now. Iceland is another.