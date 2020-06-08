New Zealand Air Force to Receive Five New C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft

New Zealand Defense Minister Ron Mark has announced that the country's Air Force plans to replace the current C130-H Hercules fleet with five C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft.

Defense Minister Ron Mark confirmed the purchase of the C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport plane on June 5 at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Whenuapai.

"Generations of New Zealanders have grown and aged with the Hercules, and they know that these aircraft are an essential first line of response," said Mark.

According to the NZ Herald, as part of the $ 1.521 billion project, the New Zealand Air Force will receive the first of five C-130J-30 transport aircraft in 2024 and the Super Hercules fleet that will be operational in 2025.

The project also includes a full mission simulator and other supporting infrastructure.

The C-130J-30 Super Hercules incorporates state-of-the-art technology to reduce labor requirements, reduce operating and support costs, providing life cycle savings over previous C-130 models.

The J-model fuselage offers a longer fuselage with additional vane positions for increased air travel capacity, an updated cabin with digital avionics, more efficient engines and propellers, which increase range and speed, and many other improvements.