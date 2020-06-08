New York looters raid fur store: steal $ 750,000 in fur coats! (Video)

Bradley Lamb
Last week, looters stole billions of dollars worth of merchandise from New York City's most luxurious stores. And MTO News learned that a store was especially listened to. A group of people stole $ 750,000 in furs from a Manhattan business as large protests were taking place earlier this week, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance video Saturday from Madison Avenue Furs on West 27th Street, on Sixth Avenue.

