New York looters raid fur store: steal $ 750,000 in fur coats! (Video)

Last week, looters stole billions of dollars worth of merchandise from New York City's most luxurious stores. And MTO News learned that a store was especially listened to. A group of people stole $ 750,000 in furs from a Manhattan business as large protests were taking place earlier this week, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance video Saturday from Madison Avenue Furs on West 27th Street, on Sixth Avenue.

Police told MTO News that a group of 15 to 20 people entered the business after breaking a glass door at around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

The video shows people entering the business and grabbing merchandise.

Police said $ 750,000 in fur was stolen.

Authorities say looting in the city has decreased. For the first time in 6 days, the city has abandoned its curfew.