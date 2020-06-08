New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pushes to pass "Amy Cooper,quot; bill

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants state legislators to pass a bill this week that would make it a hate crime when 911 callers make a false accusation based on race, gender, or religion Considered the "Amy Cooper,quot; bill, the legislation proposes that false prosecutors could face between one and five years in prison, according to the New York Post. Amy Cooper, also known as "Central Park Karen," is a white woman who called the police for a black man because she was asked to put her dog on a leash, which was necessary in the park.

“We have seen 911 calls that are bogus race-based calls. A bogus 911 call based on race should be classified as a hate crime in New York State, ”Cuomo said. Cuomo also had a list of law enforcement reform policies that he supports.

The bill was first introduced in 2018 and was brought up by Assemblyman Felix Ortiz of Brooklyn, but was rejuvenated last month when the Central Park incident went viral.

– Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

The bottom line is: We should be using better judgment. Racism is created, and I think making false reports based on gender or religion is completely unacceptable and intolerable, "Ortiz said.

Cuomo supported several additional measures on his legislative agenda, including a prohibition on the use of strangulation by law enforcement and the reform of the controversial section 50-a of the civil rights law that allows transparency in past disciplinary records. of law enforcement officers.

Cuomo also wants to appoint the independent prosecutor general for cases related to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by the police.

