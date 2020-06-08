New York Drama Desk Awards Gets Rescheduled Issue Date – Up News Info

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, prerecorded, postponed due to the Black Lives Matter protests in New York, have been rescheduled for broadcast on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 pm ET.

The special presentation will air on NY1.com and DramaDeskAwards.com. A simultaneous broadcast is planned for the Spectrum News NY1 channel in New York City.

The prerecorded ceremony originally aired on May 31. A previous live event planned for New York's Town Hall theater had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, the special includes appearances by Tituss Burgess, James Corden, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Beanie Feldstein, Santino Fontana, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald, among others.

The ceremony also includes a celebration of the life and legacy of American theater director and producer Hal Prince as the first honor in achieving the Drama Desk Awards.