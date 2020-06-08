New York City Takes First Reopening Steps 100 Days After First Case COVID-19 – Up News Info

New York City, the global epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, is taking its first tentative steps to reopen, 100 days after the pandemic began.

Retail stores as well as construction and manufacturing sites welcomed between 200,000 and 400,000 workers as the city began the first of four phases in its reopening. The curfew imposed for nearly a week during protests over the death of George Floyd ended on Sunday.

For retail companies, only curbside or store pickup will be available, but full operations are expected later this summer. Larger public venues, such as concert halls and Broadway theaters, will remain closed for the next few months and will be part of the fourth and final reopening stage, based on medical data and further progress.

"This is a powerful day," said Mayor Bill de Blasio at a press conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. “It is the day that we begin to free ourselves from this disease. … All New Yorkers should be proud that you have brought us to this day. "

More than 21,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19, just under 20% of the total in the US. UU., What leads the world in that category. More than three months after the pandemic struck New York, depleting medical resources and changing the lives of millions, the infection rate has continued to decline. As of Monday, city authorities said, only 3% of city residents tested positive for the virus, compared with a peak of 71% in March.

Like many US cities. New York is also recovering from more than a week of protests after Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Many retail businesses were hit by looting and other damage during the protests. De Blasio has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the protests, and on Monday several current and former employees staged a demonstration demanding that he cut the city's police budget, among other things.

Transport is one of the key variables for life to return to the pre-virus form. Subways and buses returned to their normal hours, although the subway will continue to close between 1AM and 5AM every night for a thorough cleaning. Social distancing in the subway will be a challenge, as it will be in many other facets of the high-density city. De Blasio said he "absolutely" will take the subway, as did Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, to demonstrate his comfort level.