New York City reopens when coronavirus blockages begin to lift in phase one

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo traveled on the subway to show residents that the city is safe to reopen as COVID-19's strict restrictions begin to ease.

An estimated 400,000 people are returning to work in Manhattan today after 78 days of coronavirus home stay orders.

Once the pandemic epicenter As the largest and densest city in the US USA, New York City has entered phase one of its reopening plan that allows nonessential construction and manufacturing workers to return to work and retail stores to arrange pickup on the sidewalk or in-store.

Passenger traffic is light during rush hour at New York's Grand Central Station on Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

"This is a triumphant time for New Yorkers who fought the disease," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "My message is to keep it."

Beauty salons, offices, and interior seating in bars and restaurants remain off-limits until the next phase of reopening.

Broadway shows, museums and great cultural gatherings are still far away.

"According to the official state table, it could take a little up to two weeks until we reach phase two," said Mr. de Blasio.

MTA employee Shawn Turner, left, gives away masks and hand sanitizer at the entrance to a subway station in New York on Monday, June 8. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

"I want to keep expectations a little lower than that.

"Think of the beginning of July as a goal, I think it is a safer and smarter way to see."

New York has come a long way since March.

In the state, more than 377,000 people contracted COVID-19 and more than 30,000 died from it, the majority among all states, both in total numbers and per capita rates, according to data from Johns Hopkins University .

More than 21,000 of those deaths, or about two-thirds, occurred in New York City.

The 78-day blockade represents the longest in the country and comes weeks after other parts of the state meet the criteria necessary to reopen.

Governor Cuomo wore a face mask when he took the subway on Monday in a show of confidence for the city's public transportation network.

"If it wasn't safe, I wouldn't ask anyone to go on the subway," Cuomo said in a tweet.

Remember: if you are riding, you MUST wear a mask. It is mandatory and shows respect for other riders. "

There are two million face masks available for commuters along with hand sanitizer. Socially distant stickers have also been placed on the platforms as a reminder.

People in their face masks are queuing to enter a Sneaker Box after it reopened on Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Bronx. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan)

On Sunday, Cuomo spoke about the city's efforts to beat the virus.

"Look what we did. Flatten the curve? Forget about flattening the curve … we doubled the curve," Cuomo said. "We are benders, if there is such a thing."

As office workers across the state begin to return to the workplace, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order allowing commercial buildings to take the temperature of entering people.

"We are giving commercial buildings the right to take the temperature of everyone who enters a building. It is not just their health, it is the people who could infect," Cuomo said.

Ordered non-essential workers to stay home from work starting March 22 As coronavirus cases were in the midst of rapid and exponential growth that overwhelmed hospitals.

A neighbor at The RealReal, a consignment store, stops by to say hello at his sidewalk delivery location in front of the store in New York's Soho neighborhood, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo / Seth Wenig)

But his and Blasio's delayed actions came too late to avoid the sharp increase in cases in the densest and most populous city in America.

The increase meant that patients were treated in the hallways, nurses and doctors were left without personal protective equipment, funeral homes were left without space, and field hospitals were installed in Central Park, the Javits Convention Center and aboard the ship. USNS Comfort hospital.

At its peak in early April, more than 500 people died in New York City daily from the virus. Orders to stay home and the massive closure of public life reduced that number, but with frustratingly slow speed .