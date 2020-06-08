New York City reopens when coronavirus blockages begin to lift in phase one

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo traveled on the subway to show residents that the city is safe to reopen as COVID-19's strict restrictions begin to ease.
An estimated 400,000 people are returning to work in Manhattan today after 78 days of coronavirus home stay orders.
"This is a triumphant time for New Yorkers who fought the disease," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "My message is to keep it."
Beauty salons, offices, and interior seating in bars and restaurants remain off-limits until the next phase of reopening.
Broadway shows, museums and great cultural gatherings are still far away.
"According to the official state table, it could take a little up to two weeks until we reach phase two," said Mr. de Blasio.
"I want to keep expectations a little lower than that.
"Think of the beginning of July as a goal, I think it is a safer and smarter way to see."
New York has come a long way since March.
More than 21,000 of those deaths, or about two-thirds, occurred in New York City.
The 78-day blockade represents the longest in the country and comes weeks after other parts of the state meet the criteria necessary to reopen.
Governor Cuomo wore a face mask when he took the subway on Monday in a show of confidence for the city's public transportation network.
"If it wasn't safe, I wouldn't ask anyone to go on the subway," Cuomo said in a tweet.
Remember: if you are riding, you MUST wear a mask. It is mandatory and shows respect for other riders. "
There are two million face masks available for commuters along with hand sanitizer. Socially distant stickers have also been placed on the platforms as a reminder.
On Sunday, Cuomo spoke about the city's efforts to beat the virus.
"Look what we did. Flatten the curve? Forget about flattening the curve … we doubled the curve," Cuomo said. "We are benders, if there is such a thing."
As office workers across the state begin to return to the workplace, Cuomo said he would sign an executive order allowing commercial buildings to take the temperature of entering people.
"We are giving commercial buildings the right to take the temperature of everyone who enters a building. It is not just their health, it is the people who could infect," Cuomo said.
But his and Blasio's delayed actions came too late to avoid the sharp increase in cases in the densest and most populous city in America.
The increase meant that patients were treated in the hallways, nurses and doctors were left without personal protective equipment, funeral homes were left without space, and field hospitals were installed in Central Park, the Javits Convention Center and aboard the ship. USNS Comfort hospital.
Since then, death and hospitalization rates have declined and hospital bed space and testing and contact tracing capacity are high enough for New York City to enter its reopening phase one.