New website publicly details Android distribution numbers

Finally, we have a new way to check Android distribution data.
If he missed it, earlier this year, Google scrapped its long-standing website to share Android distribution numbers. The handy tool provided monthly snapshots of how many devices were running which versions of the Android operating system. That data is now available through Android Studio, the integrated development environment for creating Android apps.
Due to that change, it is a little more difficult for normal people to check Android distribution numbers. Previously, Google updated the data and charts monthly, which stopped in 2018. In April, the search giant removed the distribution data from the web.
However, all is not lost. Thanks to 9to5Google Kyle Bradshaw, now there is a new website to get Android distribution data: "AndroidDistribution.io,quot;.
Created with the Google Flutter SDK, the site contains graphics and data obtained from files in 9to5Google, Droid Life and Android Police, as well as data from Ron Amadeo's "Big Android Chart,quot;
Of course, the site also displays the latest Android Studio data and charts along with historical data. It is an easy way to check Android history and distribution data.
While it's easy to access Android distribution data, 9to5Google It also notes that the data is faulty. The main problem is that Google collects information based on devices that connect to the Google Play Store. However, there are a wide variety of devices beyond smartphones that run Android and connect to the Play Store, many of which will not be updated regularly. As such, that may skew the data.
Still, it's great to have easy access to Android distribution data once again, glitches and all. If you're curious, Android 9.0 Pie currently has 31.30 percent of the Android market followed by Oreo 8.x at 21.30 percent combined across all versions (8.0 and 8.1). Android 10, however, remains in a 8.20 percent distribution.
You can check the data right here.
Source: 9to5Google