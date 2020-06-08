New campaign calls the bachelor to cast a black lead

40 stations. 18 years. 1 black lead.
Those are the numbers at the center of a new campaign to hold the Bachelor franchise accountable for diversity and anti-racism, beginning with a petition and a call to choose a black man to star in Season 25 of The Bachelor. (Clare Crawley has already been chosen to lead season 16 of High school.)
In 40 seasons The Bachelor and High school, Rachel Lindsay He is the only black protagonist, and the petition and campaign hope to change that, while making other changes to how the show works.
The petition presents 13 calls to action, including the launch of a black lead in season 25 and also the launch of BIPOC (black, indigenous, colored people) for "at least 35% of the contestants,quot;, giving time to fair screen BIPOC contestants, actively supporting those contestants with mental health resources, hiring a BIPOC diversity consultant, condemning racism and paying attention to stereotypes, and also investigating new contestants to warn anyone who has promoted prejudice ("eg, ability, racism, sexism, white supremacy, religious intolerance, homophobia, transphobia,quot;) of being cast.
Several members of the franchise cast have shared the request on their own social media accounts, including Rachel, Tyler Cameron, Ashley Spivey, Nick Viall, Seinne Fleming, Dustin Kendrick, Bibiana Julian, Sharpe Jubilee, Olivia Caridi, Onyeka Ehie, Alayah Benevidez, Lace mark, Marcus Grodd, Lauren Burnham, Mykenna Dornand Marquel Martin.
Rachel also said that she would not return to the franchise if she did not address her issues with race, and expanded on her reasoning about it in a long post shared on her blog, Honestly rach, on Monday, which highlights all the changes it has asked for over the years and the lack of response from the program.
"Here is my point … if the National Football League, an organization notoriously known for not being behind its athletes of color, can make a statement condemning racism and its systemic oppression and admitting they were wrong not to listen on the In the past, then the Bachelor franchise can certainly follow suit. Only time will tell how the franchise will respond, but to date they have remained silent. Until then, be sure to tune in on Mondays for all white reasons to watch. The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever since it will highlight weekly what is wrong with this franchise. "
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever is the latest installment in the franchise, which spends one three-hour episode a week highlighting one season of the show at a time. Tonight's premiere features the Sean Lowe season.
The Bachelor, and more specifically High school, has also dealt with serious problems in terms of contestants who promoted racism or sexism on social media in the past. Lee Garrett was chosen for Rachel's season, and his offensive tweets (including one that compares the NAACP to the KKK) were quickly discovered by fans of the show. Season 14 contestant and eventual winner Garrett Yrigoyen liked a handful of offensive posts on Instagram, some of which teased Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.
Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor It also featured contestant Victoria Fuller, who had modeled in a photo shoot on marlin fishing using the slogan "White Lives Matter." Cosmo decided not to post a shoot with Victoria that was filmed during the season because of the photos.
More recent, High school star Hannah Brown she posted a video of herself saying the N word as part of a song, sparking a backlash in Bachelor Nation. Since then, he has made his mistake, made an apology, and claims he has taken steps to educate himself on racism.
"I wholeheartedly take responsibility for the disappointment and pain I caused by saying this word, and while I know I cannot withdraw it, I can listen, learn, and take action to continue the dialogue and separate myself from this historic and necessary change," he wrote. On Instagram.
Both ABC Network and Warner Brothers have stated that they endorse Black Lives Matter.
"We believe in freedom and justice for all,quot; ABC said May 31. "We stand with our colleagues, creators, storytellers, viewers, and allies in the black community against systemic racism, racial injustice, senseless violence, and oppression. Your voice matters. Black lives matter." .
Warner Bros TV released a quote from Bryan Stevenson saying: "Someone has to stand up when others are sitting down. Someone has to speak up when others are silent."
"We are with our colleagues, talents, storytellers and black admirers, and all affected by senseless violence," said his statement. "Your voices matter, your messages matter. #BlackLivesMatter,quot;
You can find the request here. At press time, almost 19,000 people have signed.
ABC and WBTV have yet to comment on the request.