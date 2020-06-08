New campaign calls the bachelor to cast a black lead

Several members of the franchise cast have shared the request on their own social media accounts, including Rachel, Tyler Cameron, Ashley Spivey, Nick Viall, Seinne Fleming, Dustin Kendrick, Bibiana Julian, Sharpe Jubilee, Olivia Caridi, Onyeka Ehie, Alayah Benevidez, Lace mark, Marcus Grodd, Lauren Burnham, Mykenna Dornand Marquel Martin.

Rachel also said that she would not return to the franchise if she did not address her issues with race, and expanded on her reasoning about it in a long post shared on her blog, Honestly rach, on Monday, which highlights all the changes it has asked for over the years and the lack of response from the program.

"Here is my point … if the National Football League, an organization notoriously known for not being behind its athletes of color, can make a statement condemning racism and its systemic oppression and admitting they were wrong not to listen on the In the past, then the Bachelor franchise can certainly follow suit. Only time will tell how the franchise will respond, but to date they have remained silent. Until then, be sure to tune in on Mondays for all white reasons to watch. The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever since it will highlight weekly what is wrong with this franchise. "

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever is the latest installment in the franchise, which spends one three-hour episode a week highlighting one season of the show at a time. Tonight's premiere features the Sean Lowe season.