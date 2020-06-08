NeNe Leakes Addresses Celebrities' False Concerns About What's Going On The Streets These Days

NeNe Leakes had a few words to share about some of the false claims by celebrities that they are concerned about the protests following the death of George Floyd. Look at what he posted on his Twitter account.

There are people who act like they're supporting the cause, but they really want you NOT to call them, so they pretend to be involved, they pretend to be concerned, but they really treat this as a PR stunt. For! You just don't want to be called – NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) June 7, 2020

News Fox News supports a lot of racism. People should expose their staff to racism. And flood the entire business with demands to quit their jobs. Foxnews is a threat, "posted a follower.

Someone else said to NeNe: ‘Chile, I could name a lot of housewives. Bravo really disappointed me with this one. They should have had 10 public service announcements by now. This is not a fight for ONLY the ATL and Potomac HW or black bravolebs, while the rest do a little tweet here and there! "

Another commenter wrote: ‘You are worried about the bug (email protected) @! Who cares! We need all hands on deck! There is strength in numbers! Let us unite for BLM! PERIOD! We go too far for pettiness and disorder, NeNe! Sheesh! Red Heart: RIP George Floyd and many other black PPLs. #BLM ’

Someone else posted this message: ‘This is more than likely true, however why is it your focus? w everything that happens, why are you verifying the sincerity of what someone else is doing saying? I know spilling tea and shade is your thing, but now is a good time to put it aside temporarily for that reason. "

In other news, NeNe is truly proud to be a successful lady and made sure to tell the whole world about this. She publicly said that she couldn't be prouder of being a successful and self-made entrepreneurial woman.



