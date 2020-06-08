Nearly 70 when the virus ended his coal mining job in Colorado

Until the pandemic restricted coal mining at age 60 or younger in Gunnison County in western Colorado, Gary Brezonick was not planning to retire. He had worked as a coal miner for 49 years, and going underground in the West Elk coal mine near the city of Paonia suited him perfectly.

"You have to see it," he said of the mine, where miners cut coal from the walls 1,800 feet underground. "It's cool, amazing, like a city!"

You can check it out, but there's little competition: Until COVID-19 arrived, he was the oldest miner in the state still at work. Light and compact, it looks easily a decade younger.

The son of Croatian immigrants, Brezonick grew up in the nearby town of Somerset, Colorado. Perched on a river in a very thin valley, the city was isolated from the modern world. With its only tavern and its proximity to four active mines, the Croatian-English patois filled garages and garages where men relaxed after work.

“I grew up listening to men talk about coal. I felt like I knew underground life before I stepped on a mine, "Brezonick said." And over the years I mined with some great guys. That's what made the job really cool. "

Brezonick was only 20 years old when he went underground to work alongside his father, Martin, whose father had also been a coal miner. He loved hearing stories from the 1940s when his father was a young miner.

"Martin would work all day at the Somerset mine owned by the Mineral Development Corporation, eat dinner, and then place the explosives he bought himself, with scrip, in the company's store."

Before heavy equipment changed the job, his father worked with a pick and shovel, he was paid by the ton, and "all men had weapons like Popeye." The average salary was approximately $ 3 per day.

Instead of going underground just after high school, Gary Brezonick joined the Marines and was sent to Vietnam, where he was one of only three survivors in a 12-man platoon ambushed by North Vietnamese.

"In this life, it's all about inches," he says, showing a scar on his forehead from a bullet that fell from his helmet. Brezonick returned to Colorado with a purple heart, eager to enter the booming coal mines. It was 1971

When he was forced to stop working, his job had turned into high-tech machinery that guided the steel and concrete roof pillars of the mine. Once the area was mined by a multi-billion dollar longwall machine, his team sealed the mined areas with mining debris called gob, before moving on to the next section.

Brezonick inhaled a large amount of coal and rock dust over the decades, but even though his chest x-ray showed what he called "a big blemish,quot;, evidence of black lung, he was denied the medical benefits. He said the doctor wanted to know why he was still mining and he looked "so healthy."

Gary Brezonick does not explain all of his reasons, but unlike his father and grandfather, he prevented his son, Matt, from joining him underground.

"Dad drew a line: He wasn't going to be fourth generation; he wasn't going underground," says Matt. "Get an education,quot; was the message from his father.

Gary Brezonick knows he made a difficult decision for his son, and somehow it seems contradictory: "It was exciting for me to work underground with my own father," he admits. Brezonick recites the last names of some of the men he worked with, and I recognize them from my childhood in North Fork Valley. He's naming legends, all multi-generational coal miners.

Brezonick knows that huge coal-burning furnaces are closing fast. "I don't think the coal will recover and society has turned against it," he says. Just 10 years ago, coal still accounted for 50% of US electricity production. USA

But only 22% of electricity will come from coal in 2020, reports the Energy Information Agency. Climate-related issues combined with utilities shifting to cheap renewables means the company shrinks 12-15% per year.

Still, Brezonick's goal is to go back underground to lead his team when he turns 70, and beyond. For now, however, he is not talking about that possibility: he is furious at being fired, his son says.

Meanwhile, Matt adds with a smile, "My dad has a new job transporting land for a contractor in Telluride." He predicts that his father will be working, and working hard, until his last breath.

David Marston is a contributor to Writersontherange.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to stimulating lively conversation about the West. He grew up in Paonia, Colorado, and lives in New York and Paonia..

