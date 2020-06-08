National recall issued for Avanti bikes found with defective seats and frames

A national recall has been issued for three Avanti bike models that have seat and frame failures that could harm drivers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced yesterday the recalls of Avanti Corsa SL and ER bicycles manufactured between 2014 and 2018 and the Avanti Giro C model manufactured between 2016 and 2018.

The bikes were available for sale in Australia from January 21, 2013 until yesterday.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced yesterday the recalls of Avanti Corsa SL and ER bicycles manufactured between 2014 and 2018 and the Avanti Giro C model manufactured between 2016 and 2018. (Supplied)

"At Avanti Corsa SL Bicycles and Framesets, the seat clamp bolts may break, or the bicycle frame may develop cracks at the intersection with the seat clamp bolts," said the ACCC recall.

"On Avanti Corsa ER Bicycles and Framesets and Avanti Giro C Bicycles, the seat clamp bolts may break.

"The seat post can slide down into the frame. If this occurs while the user is riding the bike, there is an increased risk of accident or injury to the driver or bystanders."

On all three models, the seat post may fall into the frame, or the frame itself may break, which could be dangerous for passengers. (Supplied)

The consumer watchdog has urged buyers who bought the bikes to stop using them immediately.

Stores that sell them are putting replacement seat posts on bikes for free.