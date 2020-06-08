National Guard called to quell violence in Los Angeles

A fourth day of violence in Los Angeles led the mayor to impose a rare curfew across the city and call the national guard after protesters repeatedly clashed with officers, torched police vehicles and looted businesses in a popular business district.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday that he asked Governor Gavin Newsom from 500 to 700 Guard members to assist the 10,000 Los Angeles Police Department officers. Members of the Guard were expected to arrive early Sunday.

Garcetti said the soldiers would be deployed "to support our local response to maintain peace and security on the streets of our city."

Firefighters responded to dozens of fires, and dozens of companies suffered damage.

One of the hardest hit areas was the area around Grove, a popular high-end open-air shopping mall west of downtown, where hundreds of protesters swarmed the area, bathing the police with rocks and other objects and destroying stores.

An officer suffered a skull fracture, said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

When the curfew took effect at 8 p.m., the police aggressively moved to get people off the streets, and the nightly riot that occurred downtown Friday night did not recur, causing more than 500 arrests.

A man in a face mask jumps into a burning police vehicle during a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. (AP / AAP)

Community leaders denounced the violence that has accompanied the protests by the death of George Floyd , a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Mr. Floyd's neck.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she survived two previous racial unrest in LA: Watts in 1965 and 1992 after police officers were acquitted in beating up black motorist Rodney King, and recalls the pain. that the city suffered.

"We must stand in solidarity with the death of unarmed black men at the hands of the police," he said.

"But please, don't destroy our beloved Los Angeles. This is no longer a protest."

There were protests in cities across California, from San Diego to San Francisco.

A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles. (AP)

San Francisco's iconic Union Square saw people steal leather bags from the Coach store and shoes from the Salvatore Ferragamo location, The Mercury News reported.

The streets were lined with Victoria & # 39; s Secret bras and padded jewelry boxes from Swarovski. Police launched tear gas to disperse protesters.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the citywide curfew would take effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

He also asked the governor to put the National Guard on hold.

"People are suffering right now. They are angry. I am angry," Breed tweeted.

"We cannot tolerate violence and vandalism."

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he understood why protesters are angry with police.

But he warned that if someone attacked officers, "we will not tolerate that."

In nearby Oakland, which was rocked by violence on Friday night that left 13 officers injured, authorities declared an illegal demonstration near City Hall late on Saturday.

Protesters set fire to a garbage container in the middle of an intersection and police fired tear gas at a crowd.

In Emeryville, just east of San Francisco, Mayor Christian Patz said Target, Best Buy and other box stores were robbed, with thieves stealing electronics and other items.

Stores in the city closed early Saturday as part of a shelter-in-place order after violent protests in nearby Oakland the night before.

"It is an explosion of frustration from people in the community," said Patz.

"If we are going to ask people to stay within the limits of the law, we will have to demonstrate that the law applies to everyone."

In Santa Ana, south of Los Angeles, hundreds of protesters gathered at the police station, throwing objects and firing firecrackers as the police used tear gas to push them back.

The magnitude of the destruction in Los Angeles was being compared to the 1992 riots, when there was more than $ 1 billion (A $ 1.5 billion) in property damage.

It was not estimated how many companies suffered damage since the protests began on Wednesday, but it was clearly extensive.

Riot police see a patrol car burn in Los Angeles. (AP / AAP)

Saturday's clashes occurred in and near the Fairfax district, where the historic core of Los Angeles' Jewish community mixes with upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment industry sites that draw locals and tourists from around the world.

CBS Television City, the picturesque Original Farmer & # 39; s Market and the luxury of Grove are among the attractions.

Trendy Melrose Avenue, who lent his name to the television show. Melrose Place, run through the neighborhood.

The rally that preceded the violence was held in Pan-Pacific Park, a former site of the Pan-Pacific Auditorium from the 1930s, where professional sports teams from Los Angeles played and many of their major events were held before the modern sands of the city were built.

During the day, crowds of protesters clashed with lines of police officers, or broke into businesses and stole goods.

The patrollers were mistreated and set on fire, and several businesses burned at night. The large crowds gradually dissipated, but the officers still chased dispersed groups and individuals.

On Friday night, protesters roamed downtown late at night, breaking windows and stealing jewelry and other stores.

On Saturday, a mostly peaceful demonstration earlier in the day took place in the afternoon when protesters set fire to several police department cars, smashed store windows and got on a bus.

Protests in Los Angeles erupt into violence as dusk approaches. (9News)

Police used batons to push protesters back and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

"We cannot allow this city to spiral into anarchy," Moore told ABC7 at the scene of a confrontation.

Garcetti initially imposed a curfew in the city center.

But it quickly expanded it to the entire city as the violence concentrated in an area about 6 km west.

Adjacent Beverly Hills and West Hollywood followed as protests spread through those cities.

Other cities in the county also began imposing curfews.

Video posts on social media showed protesters singing "Eat the rich,quot; in Beverly Hills, where a crowd broke into a high-end boutique and fled with merchandise.

The governor previously said that authorities were closely monitoring the organization of violent extremist groups that may be trying to use the protests for their own agendas.

"For those seeking to exploit the pain of Californians to wreak havoc and destruction, they are not welcome," he said.

"Our state and our nation must build together right now and more determined than ever to tackle racism and its root causes."

In Oakland, a hired federal security officer died and another was seriously injured Friday night when a vehicle pulled into the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and someone opened fire.

Officers guard the U.S. court as part of their regular duties and were monitoring the protest, Department of Homeland Security officials said.

It was not immediately known if the shooter had anything to do with the protest.

"This is not who we are," Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a recorded statement on Saturday. "We must fight the parody of racism, but we must do it in a way that works. Let us not destroy or harm our own community."

The death of 46-year-old Mr. Floyd, who was videotaped pleading by air, shocked the country and produced violence in numerous cities.

Police chiefs and police unions have called it unjustifiable and excessive force. T

The officer has been charged with murder.