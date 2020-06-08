NASCAR's top drivers promise on video to push for a 'real change' on racial issues

The best NASCAR drivers have added their voices to calls for racial equality in the United States.

Kevin Harvick, Kyle and Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano were just a few of the drivers who pledged to "listen and learn,quot; and pledged to advocate for change . our nation, our communities and, most importantly, in our own homes. "

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were also shown reading parts of the statement.

Last week, Wallace talked about his experiences with racial injustice last week on Earnardt's podcast. Earnhardt then praised Wallace's leadership in educating him and active drivers.

Wallace made an individual statement on the track ahead of Sunday's Quikrip 500 Folds of Honor at Atlanta Motor Speedway, wearing a shirt with the words "I can't breathe,quot; and "Black Lives Matter."

George Floyd told former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, "I can't breathe," as Chauvin held his knee against Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 while Floyd was in police custody for alleged forgery. Floyd then died. His death sparked protests and riots worldwide. Chauvin, who was fired, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

MORE: Wallace seems to pass out in a later interview

The drivers' Zoom-style video was similar in style to the video made Thursday by prominent black NFL players who asked the league to make a stronger statement against police brutality and racism than the one released on May 30. on behalf of Commissioner Roger Goodell. Goodell responded Friday with a video statement that gave the players most of what they wanted.

The complete statement of the drivers: