NASCAR promises to do a better job of addressing racial injustice – Up News Info Detroit

Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words "I can't breathe,quot; and NASCAR paused before Sunday's Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country's social unrest. The governing body promised to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars stopped in front of the empty grandstands and turned off their engines so that NASCAR President Steve Phelps could transmit a message through his radio equipment.

"Thanks for your time," said Phelps. "Our country is suffering and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard. The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken us too long to listen to their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better. "

A black NASCAR official knelt along the pit road, mimicking a gesture used by protesters in tribute to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pits.

"Now is the time to listen, understand and fight racism and racial injustice," said Phelps. "We ask our drivers … and all our fans to join us in this mission, to take a moment of reflection, to recognize that we must do better as a sport, and join us as we now pause and have a drink. time to listen. "

The only African-American driver in the best NASCAR series, Wallace has been the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking mass protests in all 50 states and around the world. demanding an end to police brutality against people. color.

Wallace's shirt contained Floyd's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, jabbed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes while handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers were fired and charged in the incident, which followed the death of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited the three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars restarted their engines and slowly drifted away from the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut a video made by several Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale. Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to "listen and learn,quot; from the protests that have rocked the nation. They promised "to be silent no longer,quot; and promised to "work together to achieve real change."

With its southern roots and unique acceptance of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but is still struggling to shake off its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a racing video game.

"We need to go one step further than ever," said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox announcer. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change."

