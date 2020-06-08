NASA gets up close with space rock Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid sampling probe dived into one of its sample collection sites and sent a beautiful image.

The site is called Osprey, and it's a backup of the probe if the main site, Nightingale, doesn't work.

The probe will carry out its sampling maneuver in August.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe has already done a lot of work in a very short time. After originally arriving at the space rock known as Bennu in 2018, it successfully entered its orbit and began scanning its surface for interesting places. The asteroid's surface proved to be littered with more debris than NASA had anticipated, so finding a good place to land posed a major challenge.

The whole plan has been for the probe to dive near the asteroid and collect a sample of its surface material to study on Earth. Deciding on a location took some time, and NASA had several possible mapped sample collection sites before making a final decision. Now, we have a glorious view of backup collection sites.

As NASA explains, OSIRIS-REx made a pass very close to the collection site known as Osprey in late May. It dropped less than 250 meters from the asteroid's dusty surface, which is dangerous in itself, but was crucial in ensuring that the mission is an eventual success.

The team has already selected the sample site called Nightingale as the primary collection site, but it is important to have a backup plan. Osprey is that backup plan, and the OSIRIS-REx team needed a good clear map of the area in case they had to resort to collecting a sample from Osprey instead of Nightingale.

The actual sample collection maneuver is as delicate as you can imagine. The spacecraft will have to descend within literal arm's reach of the surface, extend its robotic limb, and take a sample before returning to a higher orbit. The probe will make sure you have collected enough material before leaving, and then, if everything seems to be in order, it will leave Bennu's orbit and begin the long journey home.

The probe will not attempt the sample collection maneuver until August, but in the meantime it is being practiced. In April, the NASA team sent the spacecraft on a brief dive to the asteroid before turning it around. It's a bit like a practice swing, and it allows probe handlers to get a better idea of ​​how OSIRIS-REx will respond during the eventual real-world maneuver.

Due to the distance between the asteroid and Earth, the probe's real-time control is out of the question. Instead, scientists have to tell the probe to execute a command, and then hope that nothing goes wrong. It is this simple fact that makes practicing maneuvers in advance so vital.

The surface of the Bennu asteroid fired by the OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe. Image Source: NASA / Goddard / University of Arizona