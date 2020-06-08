Mutiny Pictures to Launch 'Queen of the Capital' – Film Briefs – Up News Info

Riot images, a distribution and development company made up of producer Ben Yennie and development executive Colleen Butler, will launch Queen of the capital a documentary that tells about the D.C. bureaucrat by day / drag queen by night Muffy Blake Stephyns. Directed by Josh Davidsburg, the photo, which was screened at this year's Slamdance, follows his dream of leading a group of vibrant artists on a community crusade. Combining performance images with verité-style footage, the documentary offers a look at what it takes to be the Queen of the Court and a society that has no idea what to do with it all. The docu will be available on June 20 at Alamo upon request before its theatrical release a few weeks later. Mutiny set out to provide a more transparent and modern development, sales and distribution company that prioritizes various filmmakers and stories to help move the industry to the world after COVID-19.

Actor Denzel Whitaker, who has appeared in movies like The great debates and Black Pantheris directing 5150, a short film, he wrote, that explores mental health within the black community, as well as the sometimes toxic power of the celebrity. David Oyelowo is attached as executive producer. Jovan AdepoWhen they see us, Jack Ryan, Watchers) will star in Celeb, a world famous but narcissistic celebrity whose erratic behavior leads him to be confined to a psychiatric institute under mysterious circumstances. Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles during the summer, and the team has developed production guidelines to keep the cast and crew safe during filming. The film will serve as proof of concept for a limited series that will be produced by 4WT Media and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon Productions.

White lotus productions has launched production in 73 minutes, a suspension thriller that will be fired during the blockade where there will be no contact between the actors and the crew members. Lou Simón is at the helm, directing from his own script, which focuses on a lawyer whose life is in danger if his daughter doesn't turn in a file on time. Aniela McGuinness, Christopher Millan, Mike Stanley, Sheril Rodgers and Izzy Herbert make up the main cast. Alan Hanna and Simón are producing. "While the Hollywood studios are closed, this is the time for independent filmmakers to shine," said Simon. "With a smaller team and crew, we can continue to work when the big studios can't. It will give us a chance to get back to the basics: good old-fashioned storytelling without the need for great stunts and costly special effects."