Muni will pause service for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to honor George Floyd – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Muni's San Francisco service will stop for eight minutes and 46 seconds Tuesday noon to honor George Floyd, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The moment of silence was announced in a statement on Twitter.

Muni operators will stop safely and open doors to allow passengers to participate in the monument or disembark.

"We want to provide staff and our clients an authorized space to participate as a symbol of the agency's solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement," officials said.

The agency apologized for any inconvenience the suspension of service may cause. Passengers should plan accordingly.

SFMTA has developed a Racial Equity Action Plan for staff with progressive reduction and implicit bias training.

Agency staff will also observe the moment of silence.