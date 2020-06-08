"Mom's pajamas along with my dad's shirt …" – Saiee Manjrekar in her favorite out-of-order outfit

What is your beauty care ritual?

My beauty care is simple. Every morning I wash my face and apply the moisturizer. My nightly ritual includes applying a sheet mask, a clay mask, or my green tea sleeping mask.

Describe your personal style.

My personal style is comfortable and relaxed. I look better in whatever is comfortable for me. Even when I experience, I always seek comfort. If I am not comfortable, I will remain restless. Comfort comes first for me.

Have you ever had a beauty emergency before a big event / session? How did you handle it?

It was the trailer release for my first movie Dabangg 3. I didn't have my outfit ready until an hour before the event. I ended up calling my friend's mother, who is a designer. Fortunately, she had this pretty pink outfit ready, which I finally put on. (Smiles) I looked pretty.

Do you follow any detox or cleansing diet?

I don't follow any detox or cleanse diet as such. My daily lifestyle is to eat healthy, mainly ghar ka khana. A detox or cleanse happens to me every Tuesday because I only eat fruit that day. I have been doing it since I was young.

Who is your favorite designer and why?

My favorite designer is Ashley Rebello. He knows exactly what looks good on me and what I would feel comfortable with. He is sweet and I love working with him.

A style trick that has changed your life …

I learned to start visualizing a complete set together. Previously, I took random separations and matched them. But now that I've started working with stylists, I like how they plan an outfit from head to toe.

A makeup trick you learned on the job?

Applying blush to my ears to make my face look smoother overall.

A RED-CARPET fashion choice that regrets …

I have not used enough red carpets to regret any choice. But maybe in a few years, when I look back, I will regret some.

Fashion and beauty are important to your profession. sometimes you get tired of following the rhythm?

Sometimes I get tired of keeping up. Sometimes, I like to keep it casual with pajamas and a messy bun, no makeup and just lip balm. I like to visit such a restaurant. But as with every job, this one comes with some sacrifices. I agree with these sacrifices because this work is worth everything.

Bollywood's most stylish actor and actress …

Ranveer Singh and her female counterpart; the beautiful Deepika Padukone.

A person whose wardrobe you would like to storm?

Alia Bhatt is safe. She is comfortable with her own skin. I love what she's wearing because it always looks good on her. I would love to have your clothes.

Its all-time fashion icon …

Grace Kelly.

A trend you want to try …

I've seen this trend online where people wear scarves as tops. It looks elegant and stylish.

A color that fits you better …

Black suits me better, as do bright pink and yellow.

A fashion myth that you would like to crack for girls / boys?

Wear what you want. It is not that if you are a girl you have to wear a dress; If you want to wear a suit, wear it and own it. If you are a boy and you want to paint your nails pink, do it. Stop following gender norms.

Your ideal dress for a night date …

A white lace dress or a polka dot dress. I like to keep it classic.

What would you like your boyfriend to wear for the first night date?

A white linen, a beach shirt and a good pair of jeans.

Who according to you brings out a better sari?

Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra both are very elegant.

Stiletto heels or red pumps?

Black stilettos, always.

Who according to you brings out the best red lips in Bollywood?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks best on a red lip. I don't think anyone can move a red lip like her. Especially after seeing how beautiful she looked at Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, I have become a huge fan of the red lip trend.

A trend that you have seen use more …

I like cargo pants. That is what you will see me wearing more combined with a crop top.

Your favorite outfit out of order …

My mother's pajamas along with my father's shirt.

Three words that describe your personal style.

Comfortable, casual and chic.

Five essential wardrobe elements for the season for girls: