MLB's latest proposal to its players shows how little it matters to them to trade

Do MLB owners care about baseball?

Before laughing sarcastically and scoffing at the idea, it's a legitimate question, especially after seeing the owners' latest proposal to the MLBPA on Monday. MLB offer includes 76 game schedule with 75 percent prorated salary and larger playoff pool (playing with salaries), no compensation roses awarded for free agents this upcoming offseason and one season off playoffs ending in October, by Karl Ravech of ESPN.

While the proposal includes things that, on the surface, seem more reasonable to gamers, the billionaires in charge seem happy to deliver the same burger in different wrappers.

MORE: What you need to know about Draft MLB 2020

Sure, some of that sounds good: bigger playoff money pool? Play 76 games with 76 percent prorated wages? Sounds a lot more reasonable than the 48 game rumor that was used a week ago, right?

Well, something wrong.

Because a 50-game schedule with 100 percent prorated wages is still on the table, consider this:

It's actually a 65% pay cut based on 162 games #MLB season and full annual salary: 76/162 games = 46.9% 75% of 46.9% = 35.2% Therefore, 64.8% reduction of the player's annual salary base Compared to 100% of a pro-rated 50-game season – 50/162 = 30.9% – it's 4.3% more than salary – Ron – SuperBowl SuperFan (@ronNcaphill) June 8, 2020

Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty had a few ideas about it:

Bottom line: Owners have taken the stance that players are taking a pay cut no matter what, even if there is extra money in the playoff group. And by the way, the playoffs could still be canceled, meaning the bonus money takes players away from that reported 75 percent salary they seek.

Original Offer: 82 games, players receive $ 1.03B in salary and $ 200M if playoffs are played. Current offer: 76 games, players receive $ 989M in salary and $ 443M if playoffs are played, plus no direct draft pick compensation. 48 game option: $ 1.03B in salary, no playoff money – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 8, 2020

The MLBPA considers today's MLB offer worse than the last in the league because it shifts the emphasis on risk-sharing in the postseason. Players would receive 50 percent of the pro rata if there is no postseason, 75 if there is. @karlravechespn first in a new offer that comes. – Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 8, 2020

According to Ken Rosenthal, the players are still asking for a 100 percent proration of their wages, which is entirely within their rights, considering that they are the ones on the field and are actually going to play baseball. Regardless of how many security concessions the league makes, which apparently is also a work in progress – asking players to take the field in the midst of a pandemic is a very difficult question. It only seems right to give them 100 percent of their money.

Oh and then there's informed "acknowledgment of risk exemption,quot; MLB wants, which is self explanatory. Yikes

While the news of draft pick compensation is important to players entering free agency, the rest of the initial deal seems a little odd. More sizzle, less steak.

Really, it's a whole bunch of stances from both sides, and while ESPN's Jeff Passan reports a high-ranking official is optimistic The season will begin, it is time to reach an agreement. Unfortunately, if the property continues to put things like this at the forefront, it's hard to see when, if at all, one will be accomplished.