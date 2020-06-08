Minnesota Time: Monday's highs will skyrocket in the mid-1990s; Possible severe storms for Northwest Minnesota – Up News Info

Monday will be one of the hottest days of the year so far, with sunny skies and highs in the 90s.

The National Weather Service says severe storms could develop in the afternoon and evening hours in northwest and central Minnesota. The main threat from these storms are large hail and damaging winds.

Severe thunderstorms can affect western Minnesota tonight. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fd4qnrULqN – NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 8, 2020

Meteorologist Riley O & # 39; Connor says Monday temperatures will rise in the mid-1990s for most of Minnesota. The air will feel humid, but there will be a strong breeze, with gusts around 30 mph.

On Tuesday, the humidity of tropical storm Cristóbal will push Minnesota, bringing heavy rains to the Twin Cities on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After this mid-week soak, temperatures seem to drop back to 70 degrees. For those making plans for the weekend, expect sunny skies and mild temperatures across the board.