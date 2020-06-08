Minneapolis City Council Members Announce Support for Dismantling of the City Police Department

Roommates, following the tragic murder of George Floyd, the city of Minneapolis hopes to create change. So much so, that most city council members have shown their support for getting rid of their police department.

According to NPR, nine of the 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council have pledged their support to "dismantle,quot; the city police department and move toward a community-based model of public safety.

"We will take intermediate steps to complete the MPD through the budget process and other budget policies and decisions in the coming weeks and months," announced board member Andrea Jenkins and board president Lisa Bender.

The city council says there are still many details that need to be resolved regarding what the city of Minneapolis would be like and how it would function without the police.

Just before the city council took its stance, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed after telling a crowd of protesters that he did not support decommissioning as the city police department. Apparently, Fey attended a march calling the city to de-finance the police department, and said the change has to happen, but not in that way.

"I am absolutely in favor of a massive change, a structural change in how the police department works, I will say it again," he said. "And as for the abolition of the entire police department, no, I am not, and I will also be honest about it."

City Council member Jeremiah Ellison showed his support for the change in a tweet that said:

"And when we're done, we're not just going to hit it again. We're going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response. It really is overdue."

