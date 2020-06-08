Millbrook's car testing site aims to 'stay ahead of the game

Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

Millbrook's 4WD powertrain test system is "at the forefront of hybrid and electric vehicle powertrain testing,quot;





A car testing center aims to stay "at the forefront of the game,quot; when it comes to developing driverless, greener cars.

Millbrook Proving Ground in central Bedfordshire celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

President Alex Burns said the pace of change at that time had been "extraordinary,quot; and thanked his "incredible staff,quot;.

Racing journalist Andrew Frankel said the site was an "indispensable asset,quot;.

Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

The track site was chosen as it was flat and hilly





Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

Millbrook officially opened in 1970, where Vauxhall cars and Bedford trucks, buses, and military vehicles were tested.





Work began in 1968 and the track was opened two years later for General Motors (GM) to test Vauxhall and Bedford vehicles.

Its rural location was paramount to companies that developed and used cars, Burns said.

The work there was "very, very secret,quot; and the intentional planting of 3,000 trees at its limit meant it was "difficult to see," he said.

"Some of our clients will drive at night for added safety."

Episodes of Top Gear have been filmed alongside the 2006 James Bond film, Casino Royale.

Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

Millbrook takes its name from the nearby town, where a flourishing community of mills was located around an idyllic stream.





Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

Workers helped put 3,500 tons of granite blocks on the track when it was being built





The track has been independently owned since 2013 and £ 120 million has been invested in global testing facilities since 2015. Around 500 employees work there.

"We are ahead of the game to test autonomous vehicles," Burns said.

"In the past we have seen what happens in collisions, now we are looking at how to avoid collisions."

"We are helping to reduce the impact vehicles have on the environment and improve the safety of road transport."

Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

Millbrook is the independent military vehicle engineering and testing specialist for the Ministry of Defense.





Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

The track also houses a battery test facility.





Frankel of DriveNation, an Instagram car magazine, said: "Millbrook was then and still is the only place in the UK where road cars can maintain near-top speed, providing vital data for anyone from an engineer from chassis to a car magazine road tester.

"When I was testing cars full time in the 1990s, Millbrook was an indispensable asset, a vital tool of my trade like my typewriter."

Image copyright

Millbrook Screenshot

The circuit has a "loyal and skilled workforce,quot; and employs 500 people, Burns said.





