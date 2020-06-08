Microsoft reportedly to reveal lower-cost Xbox Lockhart console in August

Microsoft plans to formally unveil its long-rumored affordable next-generation Xbox console, codenamed "Lockhart," in August, according to a report by VentureBeat.
In a story about Sony's PS5 reveal event to be rescheduled for June 11, VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb He also mentioned that Microsoft's plans have been changing in recent days.
According to Grubb, Microsoft originally planned to showcase Lockhart around June 9. However, when Sony delayed the PS5 event out of respect for continued protests of racism and police brutality, Microsoft allegedly altered its plans internally.
That's because "Microsoft doesn't want to go before Sony's Thursday event," says Grubb. So far, Microsoft has not publicly commented on possible schedule changes, but the company confirmed in May that it will provide monthly updates on the Xbox Series X, its next-gen main console. While the Grubb report suggests that Microsoft will now miss this monthly news schedule, it did note on Twitter that the company could still do "something else,quot; related to Xbox this month.
Could do more in June. It could bring Xboxing Day to June once Sony leaves. But you definitely don't want to go first for this part.
– Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 8, 2020
However, Grubb did not suggest what it could be. If nothing happens this month, the upcoming Xbox event on the docket is a major showcase for part one sometime in July, which will focus on games like Halo Infinite.
It's important to note that Microsoft has previously shut down rumors of a second next-gen Xbox console, but they have continued to emerge from credible sources like Grubb anyway. According to these rumors, Lockhart will offer some of the features and technical improvements of the X Series, although some will be removed to reduce the cost of the system.
Given that the focus of Xbox for the past few years has been on "games for everyone," it makes sense that Microsoft wants to present consumers with multiple next-generation Xbox options. That said, it's unclear if it's destined to launch alongside the X Series and PS5 this holiday.
Source: VentureBeat