Michael Thomas: the NFL & # 39; important & # 39; says the names Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Kenny Stills

After the NFL admitted it went wrong in the protests during the national anthem, the league must now head straight to Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid and Kenny Stills, according to Texans safety Michael Thomas.

As a member of the Dolphins, Thomas was among those who knelt in 2016 during the national anthem at the NFL games, a movement started by Kaepernick to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Those problems have arisen again after the death of George Floyd, and last week several high-profile NFL players participated in a video asking the league to condemn racism and admit it was wrong to "silence our players protesting peacefully. "

Commissioner Roger Goodell responded by acknowledging that the league was "wrong not to have listened to NFL players before," which was seen as a significant step given how Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since 2017, was treated at that time and in the following years.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the NFL, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We NFL believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv – NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

However, Thomas says the NFL can do more and wants the league to recognize Kaepernick, Reid and Stills directly.

"It is definitely a step in the right direction," Thomas told NBC Sports' Peter King. "However, I personally believe that people are going to ask the league to address what happened to the players who originally protested police brutality and systemic racism and oppression. They will ask that the league not only admit that they were wrong to suppressing the voices of the players protest, but they also say their names, just as it is important to say the names of the countless black people who have been killed due to police brutality so that they do not die in vain. It is important that the league say the names Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid, Kenny Stills. It will allow players to fully believe them and then we can all move forward together. "