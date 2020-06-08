Michael Irvin says the Cowboys & # 39; stole four years & # 39; from Dak Prescott's career: & # 39; It was perfect & # 39;

The Cowboys owe Dak the late payment, according to Michael Irvin.

Dallas and quarterback Dak Prescott are still involved in a showdown, presumably, with Prescott looking for a payday and the Cowboys are apparently unwilling to compromise on their price. But Cowboys and Hall of Fame legend Irvin is working hard in Prescott's corner to get that man money.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show,quot; last week, Irvin fought for Prescott again, praised his character and said the Cowboys "stole,quot; the first four years of his career and owed him money for the player and the person who has been ever since. .

"Dak hasn't been great, not great, Dak has been perfect, perfect," said Irvin. "Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I'm talking about the person he has been. The type of investment you want to make, the type of person you say, 'Man, we hit him with this guy. We have him. in the fourth round. You stole four years, so whatever he receives he deserves because you still owe him the late payment. "

Irvin refers to the fact that Prescott was selected in the fourth round and has exceeded the terms of his contract since he was named the Dallas starter in 2016. Prescott signed a four-year contract, $ 2,723,393, with only $ 383,393 guaranteed upon entry. to the league, and he plans to play on the franchise tag this year. Prescott was rumored to have rejected a massive contract extension earlier in the offseason.

For comparison, the often-injured NFC East counterpart Carson Wentz signed a four-year, $ 26,676,338 deal when he was selected No. 2 overall in the same draft. Wentz recently signed a contract extension in a big way, worth $ 128,000,000 over four years, with $ 107,970,683 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $ 32,000,000.

While there is room to discuss where the blame for Cowboys records should fall during the Prescott era, one thing is for sure: Prescott will get his money, because that's the business of football.