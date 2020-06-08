mh17 trial Australian police helped test buk missile plane shot down Malaysian plane

Australian detectives helped prove that the fragments found in the remnants of MH17 and in the bodies of the victims came from a Russian-made Buk missile, a Dutch court has heard.

Prosecutor Thijs Berger described the forensic investigation into the July 2014 shootdown of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in the District Court of The Hague Monday.

All 298 aboard the plane died, including 38 people who called Australia home, when it was shot down in Ukraine, in an area where Ukrainian government forces were fighting against Russian-backed rebels.

Australian police helped demonstrate that the wreckage of the downed MH17 plane contained fragments of a Russian-made missile. (Getty)

The prosecutor said that the Australian Federal Police went to Ukraine to analyze two dismantled Buk missiles, an older M938 and a newer 9M38M1, in October 2014.

Berger said the investigation found three unique forms of fragmentation: a tile, a bar, and a butterfly or bow tie, inside the dismounted missiles in Ukraine.

Later, Australian detectives visually combined those shapes with fragments found in the bodies, belongings, and remains of the victims' planes.

"The Australian Federal Police made a visual comparison between the foreign parts found on the one hand and the parts of the two Buk missiles of types 9M38 and 9M38M1 that were dismantled in Ukraine on the other," Berger told the court.

A file photo of a Buk missile launcher that researchers believe shot down MH17 in 2014. (Moscow Times)

"In doing so, they looked at features like mold, tool marks (like milling), and magnetic properties."

Previously, Dutch prosecutor Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi said that the Russian government and people had obstructed the investigation with false evidence.

"In many cases, these people appeared to be motivated by a desire for money or care for themselves," he told the court.

"There are indications that several of these people were paid by the Russian Federation."

Meanwhile, defense attorney Sabine ten Doesschate complained that travel restrictions caused by the pandemic have prevented her team from meeting her client Pulatov, who lives in Russia.

"A relationship of trust must grow and we intended to invest in that … traveling to Russia (and spending) about two weeks there to discuss the case file with him," he told the court.

Russians Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girking, Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko are being tried in absentia. (AAP / 9News)

"Without such investments over time, it is indeed impossible to build a relationship of trust."

Ten Doesschate also complained that the defense team had not had time to review the 40,000-page case file.

"We would prefer to have much more time and opportunities to prepare and we would like to put the procedure on hold in the meantime and definitely during crown constraints as has happened in many other cases," he said.