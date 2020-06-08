mh17 trial Australian police helped test buk missile plane shot down Malaysian plane

All 298 aboard the plane died, including 38 people who called Australia home, when it was shot down in Ukraine, in an area where Ukrainian government forces were fighting against Russian-backed rebels.
The prosecutor said that the Australian Federal Police went to Ukraine to analyze two dismantled Buk missiles, an older M938 and a newer 9M38M1, in October 2014.
Berger said the investigation found three unique forms of fragmentation: a tile, a bar, and a butterfly or bow tie, inside the dismounted missiles in Ukraine.
Later, Australian detectives visually combined those shapes with fragments found in the bodies, belongings, and remains of the victims' planes.
"The Australian Federal Police made a visual comparison between the foreign parts found on the one hand and the parts of the two Buk missiles of types 9M38 and 9M38M1 that were dismantled in Ukraine on the other," Berger told the court.
"In doing so, they looked at features like mold, tool marks (like milling), and magnetic properties."
Previously, Dutch prosecutor Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi said that the Russian government and people had obstructed the investigation with false evidence.
"In many cases, these people appeared to be motivated by a desire for money or care for themselves," he told the court.
"There are indications that several of these people were paid by the Russian Federation."
Meanwhile, defense attorney Sabine ten Doesschate complained that travel restrictions caused by the pandemic have prevented her team from meeting her client Pulatov, who lives in Russia.
"A relationship of trust must grow and we intended to invest in that … traveling to Russia (and spending) about two weeks there to discuss the case file with him," he told the court.
"Without such investments over time, it is indeed impossible to build a relationship of trust."
Ten Doesschate also complained that the defense team had not had time to review the 40,000-page case file.
"We would prefer to have much more time and opportunities to prepare and we would like to put the procedure on hold in the meantime and definitely during crown constraints as has happened in many other cases," he said.
The trial will continue on Tuesday.