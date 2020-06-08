Mexico's leftist leader rejects large expenses to alleviate virus bite

MEXICO CITY – For the second time in a month, top business leaders met with the President of Mexico to implore him to do more to save the economy.
People were losing jobs by the tens of thousands, they warned. Small and medium-sized companies, which employ more than 70 percent of the Mexican workforce, were running out of cash. The government needed to intervene, they argued. The data was irrefutable.
"I have other information," President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shrugged, according to two businessmen with direct knowledge of that conversation in April. "You do what you think you should do, and I will do what I have to do."
Across the world, governments have been quick to inject cash into crisis economies, hoping to avoid the worst financial consequences of the pandemic.
They have raised billions of dollars for stimulus measures to keep companies and employees afloat on the payroll. The logic: When the pandemic finally passes, economies will not have to start from scratch to recover.
In Mexico, there has been no such rescue effort. The pandemic could lead to an economic calculation worse than anything Mexico has seen in perhaps a century. More jobs were lost in April than were created in all of 2019. A recent report by a government agency said that up to 10 million people could fall into poverty this year.
However, most economists estimate that Mexico will increase spending only slightly, by less than 1 percent of its economy, a small amount compared to many large nations.
The reason? Critics and supporters agree: Mr. López Obrador.
The President of Mexico, hostile to bailouts, reluctant to take on public debt and deeply distrustful of most business leaders, has largely chosen to remain firm despite what is expected to be widespread pain on the scale. economic.
"The government should help the private sector as much as it can, otherwise our gross domestic product could fall as much as 10 percent, which would be a disaster," said Carlos M. Urzúa, former finance minister of Mr. López Obrador. .
"It can be done," Urzúa continued, pointing to the relatively low levels of public debt in Mexico. But "López Obrador really has no idea of the coming storm."
In a moment of absolute polarization in Mexico, when the reactions to Mr. López Obrador vacillate between the total devotion of the supporters and the vitriolic anger of the detractors, the need to mount an economic response has offered a glimpse of unity.
Still, López Obrador, a leftist populist, has resisted pressure to do more, cautious about taking on the public debt and burdening the country with bills he may have to pay for in the future.
Part of the pressure on López Obrador comes from predictable places: opposition politicians, pro-market economists, and the wealthy business community, groups that tend to find fault with almost every step he takes.
But members of the president's own cabinet have also urged him to take action, arguing that failure to do so could harm the nation, government officials say. So too, federal bank officials and a number of economists sympathize with his policy.
"Every day counts," said Santiago Levy, an economist who was offered the role of finance minister in the López Obrador government shortly after his election in 2018. "A recession was inevitable, but the cost of doing no more it will be a much longer and deeper recession. "
A group of state governors, including one from Mr. López Obrador's own party, formed a coalition to demand that he do more to help them financially. Some have even threatened the equivalent of financial secession.
"We need a unity strategy, and in its place we have received absolutely nothing," said Martín Orozco Sandoval, governor of Aguascalientes in central Mexico.
The government says it will take a cautious approach to bailouts and heavy spending.
Graciela Márquez, economy secretary, challenged claims that Mexico could easily increase debt to spend more. He said the cost would be prohibitive, and ultimately borrowing liberally could be more problematic than beneficial.
"If at some point we need to raise more debt, we will," said Ms Márquez, a trained economist at Harvard. "It is not a closed road."
For now, the government is spending more, he said, including by issuing microcredit and other payments to the most vulnerable people.
As to whether that additional expense is sufficient, he noted that even the The $ 2 trillion stimulus package in the United States has not been enough.
"What is enough under these conditions?" she asked. "It must be done responsibly, without creating more problems than it is trying to solve."
The economic damage of the pandemic is a fact. But the difference between a long and protracted crisis and a significant recovery, in the eyes of many economists, depends on the government's ability to help businesses and workers stay afloat until the worst is over.
European nations have spent billions to counter financial devastation and are considering increasing more than $ 800 billion in collective debt to avoid economic collapse.
Some of Mexico's Latin American neighbors have acted decisively: Chile, Peru and Brazil have approved packages valued between 8 and 12 percent of their economies.
But in Mexico, between small business loans and expenses for cash transfer programs for the poor, young and old, additional government spending is less than 1 percent of the economy, most economists calculate.
Even before the coronavirus hit, Mexico was in recession. But the government agency that measures poverty recently said that between 6.1 and 10.7 million Mexicans could be thrown into poverty by the end of the year. The president rejected that assessment and estimated the number of formal jobs lost at around one million.
Actions taken so far include a series of microloans of approximately $ 1,000 for small businesses in both the informal and formal sectors. Experts say the two million loans available will barely scratch the surface of the informal market, where some 30 million people work.
And money is not a grant; It is a loan that family stores will need to start paying in a few months.
"Mexico is well below the world average in terms of the amount of resources channeled to help the economy," said Oberto Vélez Grajales, an economist at the Centro de Estudios Espinoza Yglesias, a left-wing research group.
The president's resistance, according to those who know him, is based on his interpretation of Mexico's troubled financial history.
After experiencing numerous financial crises, including sharp currency devaluations and debt defaults, he believes bailouts and bailouts simply don't work, they say.
He even wrote a book about the government bailout of the financial sector after the 1994 economic collapse known as the tequila crisis. Many viewed that aid as a poorly managed effort that covered the pockets of the wealthy.
Many economists and analysts say Mexico can afford to increase debt to help weather the crisis. But from the moment he took office, López Obrador, while calling himself a leftist, has received praise from analysts and economists for being a fiscal conservative.
To pay for the ambitious infrastructure projects and central poverty programs for his vision, the president has cut federal programs and his own ministries, unlike his predecessor, who had a budget deficit.
But with the coronavirus hitting small, medium, and large businesses, he held on to a more traditional view of debt and bailouts. Also the president's favorite projects, which he considers essential for the country.
López Obrador has described his efforts as the "fourth transformation,quot;, seeking to imbue his mandate with the historic spirit of Mexico's independence from Spain and its revolution.
As part of that, he has promised large-scale infrastructure projects, including a $ 8 billion oil refinery and a tourist train to circumnavigate the Mayan region of southeastern Mexico.
Even when oil prices have plummeted and experts have questioned the utility of the oil refinery, the president has remained steadfast in his commitment to build one.
In fact, he says, none of his marquis projects, including the multi-million dollar train, will be euthanized by the virus.
"This is typical of AMLO, and still amazes me," said Carlos Elizondo, former Mexican ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, using the president's nickname. "No other country in the world, in the midst of a global pandemic and an emergency like this, continues on the same path."
The president's persistence has worked for him in the past. He lost two presidential elections, but kept his message against corruption and for the benefit of the poor.
In 2018, Mexicans tired of rampant corruption and inequality brought Mr. López Obrador to power with the Most emphatic victory the country had seen in decades.
"AMLO's great strength was his stubbornness," continued Elizondo. "Now, Mexico's great weakness at a time when the world has changed is having a president who refuses to adapt to a new reality."
People close to the president say that he believes that the coronavirus, although serious, is transitory and that his mark in the history of his country, marked by the symbols of great projects directed by the state, will last longer than the current headwinds. .
He says that having a clear conscience fights the virus. "Do not lie, do not steal, do not betray, that helps a lot to not get coronavirus," he told reporters.
While critics demand that he shut down his infrastructure projects and funnel the money into a bailout package, some economists say it would not be enough anyway.
"At the end of the day, the amount of money spent on infrastructure projects in 2020 is not that important," said Levy, the economist. “The political importance is far beyond the economic importance. It's kind of like the Trump wall. "
"But we have to protect formal employment, and we have to do more to help informal workers," he added.
Instead, state governors are promising a riot, and a picture of economic disaster threatens the nation.
Tourism has almost dried up. Remittances from the United States are expected to plummet. And with oil prices flirting near record lows, Mexico's economy has lost another engine.
"For all of them, receiving this blow at the same time is devastating," said Roberta S. Jacobson, a former US ambassador to Mexico. "And in the meantime, the president appears to be duplicating the policies he already had in place."