Melissa Etheridge says she has an "empty space in my heart,quot;

After your son Beckett Cypherdeath in may Melissa Etheridge he's sharing an update on how he's been dealing since then.

"Hello my friends," wrote Etheridge in a statement He shared on Twitter on Monday, June 8. "I just wanted to update all of them. I got to work fixing my studio here at home. It has cured me tremendously."

She added: "While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have hoped to see the world rise and ask for more love."

Etheridge revealed that in a few days he would make an announcement about his plans to return to music. "I miss you all and I am so grateful for your thoughts and good wishes," her statement concluded.

After announcing the death of her 21-year-old son's death, the 58-year-old singer released a statement confirming that she died of a drug overdose.