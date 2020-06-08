Melissa Etheridge says she has an "empty space in my heart,quot;

Peter Brooker / Shutterstock
After your son Beckett Cypherdeath in may Melissa Etheridge he's sharing an update on how he's been dealing since then.
"Hello my friends," wrote Etheridge in a statement He shared on Twitter on Monday, June 8. "I just wanted to update all of them. I got to work fixing my studio here at home. It has cured me tremendously."
She added: "While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have hoped to see the world rise and ask for more love."
Etheridge revealed that in a few days he would make an announcement about his plans to return to music. "I miss you all and I am so grateful for your thoughts and good wishes," her statement concluded.
After announcing the death of her 21-year-old son's death, the 58-year-old singer released a statement confirming that she died of a drug overdose.
"Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," he shared. "My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today."
She continued: "Those who love him, his family and friends will miss him. My heart is broken."
At that time, the singer also thanked everyone who came to express their condolences. She also shared that she and her family "struggle with what we could have done to save him," but find comfort in knowing that he "is painless now."
The singer shared his son Beckett with the 55-year-old filmmaker. Julie Cypher. The two received him in November 1998. The year before, in February, the couple welcomed their daughter. Bailey Jean. In 2000, the couple broke up.
Her two children were born by artificial insemination. Her biological father was revealed as a singer. David Crosby.