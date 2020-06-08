Megan Thee Stallion Twerks during the hot performance for Dear Class of 2020

The Hot Girl Summer kicks off the virtual graduation event with a mix of her hits, featuring the latest performances from the Latin band CNCO and the K-pop group BTS.

Dear Class of 2020 YouTube was very popular, thanks to Megan Thee Stallion. The raptor joined several celebrities in congratulating this year's graduates at the online graduation event hosted by the video sharing platform on Sunday, June 7.

At the start of the show, the raptor delivered a sizzling mix of her hits, beginning with "Big Ole Freak." She lay back poolside in a neon orange bikini before breaking some sexy movements as she moved around her pool.

She continued her set with "Hot Girl Summer," during which she led viewers to her upper garden. She was joined by two backup dancers who performed dance choreographies on the balcony. She used a lollipop as an accessory when she started spitting out the lyrics for "Captain Hook", before going in to perform "Cash S ** t".

Later it was changed to a black outfit consisting of shorts and a matching short top adorned with dazzling crystals. Showing his flexibility, he parted on the couch before showing off some choreographed movements with the two dancers.

The set, of course, would not be complete without a presentation of his latest hit "Savage" (Remix), during which he moved into his kitchen. She continued to show a little more twerking and said to the camera as her music ended, "Congratulations to the class of 2020! Have a hot girls summer!"

She also took to Instagram to congratulate the class of 2020 and wrote, "At this incredibly difficult time, I want to honor the Class of 2020 that will create positive change in the world. I am honored to be able to celebrate graduating today."

Dear Class of 2020 also featured performances by LizzoLatin boyband CNCO and the K-pop group BTS (The Bangtan Boys) The latter performed from the National Museum of Korea and delivered a speech in crisp costumes. Towards the end of the speech, Kim Taehyung a.k.a. V he moved his admirers as he encouraged graduates with special sign language.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, Beyonce Knowles as much as Lady Gaga He also participated in the virtual event to offer inspiring speeches.