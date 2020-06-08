Meat and Poultry Worker Exploitation (8/6/20) – Up News Info

Meat and poultry workers farm

Meat and poultry companies are taking advantage of the American people not only by exploiting meat prices, but also by exploiting their employees by forcing them to work in unsafe and unhealthy conditions, which have worsened further amid the coronavirus. Now Congress is debating whether to immunize these corporations against lawsuits.

According to a recent Oxfam report, even before the pandemic hit, poultry workers found themselves under so much pressure to keep up with processing speeds that many resorted to using diapers on the production line due to infrequent breaks in bathroom. Is it surprising that these companies have not taken enough safety measures to prevent their workers from having COVID-19?

As a society, we must demand that meat and poultry companies protect innocent and hard-working people and their communities from getting sick and dying. We must also ask the government to do its job by not letting companies get out of trouble when their behavior is negligent and instead enforce laws that require safe and healthy workplaces.

Abby Maxman, Boston

Editor's Note: Maxman is President and CEO of Oxfam America.

A generation's warning comes back to haunt him

Re: "Proud to be a Boomer,quot;, letter from May 31 to the editor

The writer's letter was delightfully clever at all times. Her "facial threads,quot; made me laugh. Thank you. I needed that.

However, I couldn't help but think, as I read that letter (several times), how ironic it is that the generation that once embraced the motto "Never trust anyone over the age of 30,quot; is now more than a little annoyed at being in the Wrong end of that stinger and regularly discarded with the "OK, Boomer,quot; replica.

It seems like it's twilight time for the Aquarian Age. So to all Boomers who find themselves marginalized, despised, discarded, and discarded, especially in these troubled waters, I would add a note of encouragement to the letter writer's parting words: "Keep the faith, baby! "

J. Sheppard, Denver

Keep resource officers

Re: "Denver Public Schools: Police can be asked to leave,quot;, news from June 6

As a retired Denver Public Schools high school and public school teacher who actively worked to incorporate police resource officers into DPS in the 1970s and 1980s, I think removing them would be a big mistake.

I saw first-hand how good it comes from the interaction of police officers and students who meet in a school setting rather than face each other on the street.

When I taught the government, having the school resource officer come into my classroom several times during the semester to talk about police procedures and answer student questions about the law was extremely valuable to students.

When the children saw the police resource officer in various places at the school, they had a friend from the police who could talk to them about a problem. There has been a public discussion on how to arm teachers to keep children safe at school, which I think is not a good idea. I guess when I was a teacher, as a former Marine Corps sergeant, I could have wielded a weapon well enough to handle that kind of "teaching duty." A police school resource officer is a much better armed person in a school environment than a teacher.

John Dellinger, dawn

